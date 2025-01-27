Caesars bettor wins $1.3M wager on Chiefs over Bills in AFC title game

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor won a cool $1 million on the Chiefs after wagering $1.3 million on Kansas City on the money line (-130) in its win over the Bills in the AFC title game.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hold up the AFC Championship Trophy after beating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after beating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

You still can’t bet against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.

Bills bettors received a painful reminder of that simple rule Sunday when the Chiefs beat Buffalo 32-29 in the AFC championship game and covered as 1-point favorites.

Mahomes, the Kansas City quarterback, ran his playoff record to 4-0 against the Bills and to 17-3 overall to put the Chiefs on the cusp of an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title.

“There’s something magical about this guy,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “I thought maybe this would be the year the Bills finally get past them. But Patrick Mahomes is just so good in the postseason.

“It’s amazing that the line went down on the game. We closed the game 1 and the industry consensus was either 1 or pick. There was a huge late push on the Bills.”

A Caesars Sportsbook bettor won a cool $1 million on the Chiefs after wagering $1.3 million on Kansas City on the money line (-130).

“Although we laid a $1.3 million wager on the Chiefs’ money line, there was plenty of two-way action for a matchup that was more deserving for a Super Bowl than a conference title,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “Overall, it was a great result for our customers, with the Chiefs covering the spread and the total going over (49), which has continued a challenging season for our tortured trading department.

“The only highlight for us is that we can come up with more fun Taylor Swift-themed props for the Super Bowl this year.”

The Chiefs are consensus 1½-point favorites over the Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The total is 49½.

The Eagles crushed the Commanders 55-23 in the NFC title game in Philadelphia on Sunday, cruising to a cover as 6-point favorites. The game flew over the total of 47.

Book report

Sportsbooks were small winners Sunday despite both favorites covering and both overs cashing.

“We did good, not great,” South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews said. “The public was on both ‘dogs but we had plenty of wiseguy play on both favorites. Both games (going) over hurt us and teasers kind of hurt us.”

Station Sports also took a hit on totals and teasers.

“On the first game, all the teasers went to the Eagles and both teams covered teasers in the second game,” Esposito said. “The Eagles were actually a good side (against the spread). We had a lot of action on the Commanders and especially on the Commanders money line. A lot of people thought they could win the game.”

The Westgate SuperBook took a lot of teasers on Washington, which saw its seven-game win streak end in emphatic fashion. The Commanders’ Jayden Daniels fell short in his bid to become the first rookie quarterback to start a Super Bowl.

“We were very happy to see the Eagles win that game going away because everybody bet Washington,” Westgate vice president of race and sports John Murray said.

Prop bettors did well on the NFC championship game as the top three selections at Caesars for same-game parlays scored touchdowns in Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“A championship game featuring 78 points, many touchdown scorers, same-game parlays and player props produced great customer results on championship Sunday,” Mucklow said.

Hail to the Chiefs

The Bills led 22-21 and were driving in Chiefs territory early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Josh Allen was stopped on fourth-and-1. Mahomes promptly led Kansas City to a touchdown — scoring on a 10-yard run — and two-point conversion for a 29-22 lead.

Allen answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Curtis Samuel to tie the game with 6:15 left.

Mahomes then drove the Chiefs down the field to set up kicker Harrison Butker’s 35-yard field goal with 3:33 remaining. Kansas City’s defense made the 32-29 lead stand up. The Bills turned the ball over on downs at midfield when tight end Dalton Kincaid, a Faith Lutheran product, couldn’t corral Allen’s pass on fourth down.

The Chiefs proceeded to run out the clock after Mahomes completed a 17-yard pass to running back Samaje Perine to convert a third-and-9 with 1:35 left.

“It was everything I expected it to be,” Murray said. “Two teams so evenly matched with two outstanding quarterbacks. It’s who’s going to get the breaks and who’s going to get the calls.

“At the end of the day, Kansas City got a couple crucial calls and they made the plays. Whenever the Chiefs need to make a play, they always make it. … Now we roll into the Super Bowl and you’ve got to think Kansas City is going to win again.”

