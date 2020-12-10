Luka Doncic NBA MVP betting favorite over Giannis Antetokounmpo

Less than two weeks before the 2020-21 72-game NBA season starts Dec. 22, the Mavericks guard is the clear favorite to end the Bucks forward’s two-year reign as MVP.

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic passes away from Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Wesley Matthews, right, during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)

Only three players have won the NBA MVP award in three straight years: Bill Russell (1961-63), Wilt Chamberlain (1966-68) and Larry Bird (1984-86).

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo could become the fourth this season. But Las Vegas oddsmakers don’t expect that to happen.

Less than two weeks before the 2020-21 NBA season tips off Dec. 22, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is the clear favorite to end the Greek Freak’s two-year reign as MVP.

Doncic, 21, is the 4-1 favorite at the Westgate sportsbook after opening at +450 to win the award. Antetokounmpo is the +750 second choice, followed by LeBron James and Anthony Davis at 8-1, Stephen Curry at 12-1 and James Harden at 14-1.

At William Hill, Doncic is the +450 favorite and Antetokounmpo the 5-1 second choice.

“There could be some Giannis voter fatigue this season,” William Hill sportsbook director Nick Bogdanovich said. “I think if it’s close, they’ll give it to a new guy over Giannis. Tie goes to the new guy basically.

“Luka had a great year last year, and he’s only 21. He still has room to grow.”

Doncic, entering his third season, has drawn comparisons to Bird, Magic Johnson and James. He averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists last season before producing a 43-point triple-double punctuated by a winning step-back 3-pointer in a playoff victory over the Clippers.

Antetokounmpo has led the Bucks to the league’s best regular-season record the past two years, but they failed to reach the NBA Finals each time.

“As much as it’s a regular-season award, with Giannis not making the finals the last couple years, I think writers will look elsewhere,” Westgate vice president of risk Jeff Sherman said. “Doncic didn’t get the credit he deserved last year for the type of year he had and what he meant to the Mavericks.

“I think Doncic can be better than he’s been.”

Contenders

Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Nikola Jokic are each 16-1 to win MVP, Jayson Tatum is 25-1 and Kawhi Leonard and Joel Embiid are each 30-1.

“There are just so many superstars today in the NBA,” Bogdanovich said. “Obviously, whoever has the big year, stays healthy, takes his team to where few thought he could take them has a great shot of winning it.

“I definitely would look for someone with a little more juice than the Greek Freak or Luka. I just think the race is so wide open.”

A Westgate bettor placed a $1,000 wager Wednesday to win $100,000 on Trae Young at 100-1 after he opened at 200-1. The Atlanta Hawks guard is down to 50-1.

Bogdanovich said he recently lowered Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker’s odds from 50-1 to 30-1.

“I thought that was way too high for a guy who can score 70 in any given game,” Bogdanovich said. “We’ve been taking some bets on him. I do think he’s definitely live.”

Booker is 60-1 at the Westgate.

Best bet

Professional sports bettor Erin Rynning said Tatum is worth a ticket at 25-1. The Boston Celtics forward averaged 25.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the playoffs last season.

“It’s his show now with Gordon Hayward gone and Kemba Walker limited,” said Rynning (@ersports1). “There’s plenty of room to improve off his 26/10/5 in the playoffs last year while he was not even shooting that well.”

Lakers, rinse, repeat

The Lakers are the clear favorites to repeat as NBA champions. They’re down to +275 favorites after opening at +350 at the Westgate, where Los Angeles is the ticket and money leader.

“We continue to get Lakers support. That’s been the one constant, just like last year,” Sherman said. “We got more money at 3-1 after opening them at (+350), and we’re still getting money at (+275).”

The Bucks, Clippers and Nets are tied for the 6-1 second choice, with the Celtics at 14-1 and the Heat at 16-1.

Win totals

Milwaukee has the highest win total for the scheduled 72-game regular season at 49½. The Lakers are second at 46½, followed by the Clippers, Celtics, Nets and 76ers at 45½ each.

“We’re already hearing about LeBron and Anthony Davis playing less games for the Lakers due to load management,” Sherman said. “The No. 1 seed isn’t a priority, which is why their win total is relatively close to the other teams.”

The Knicks, Cavaliers and Thunder are tied for the league’s lowest win total at 22½.

Rookie of Year

LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards are the +350 co-favorites to win the Rookie of the Year award. Obi Toppin, who has drawn the most action at the Westgate, is the +550 third choice, and James Wiseman is the +650 fourth pick.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.