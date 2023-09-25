NFL upsets eliminate $3.4M in Circa Survivor entries, boost books

Upsets by the Texans over the Jaguars, Colts over the Ravens and Cardinals over the Cowboys eliminated $3.4 million worth of Circa Survivor entries (3,443).

Houston Texans fullback Andrew Beck (47) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Dolphins scored 10 touchdowns in a 70-20 blowout of the Broncos on Sunday that doubled as one of the biggest wins of the season for NFL bettors.

But upsets by the Texans over the Jaguars, Colts over the Ravens and Cardinals over the Cowboys crushed bettors and eliminated $3.4 million worth of Circa Survivor entries (3,443).

“Overall, it was a good day for our side of the counter,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “It’s hard to say it all worked out well because the biggest decision of the day was needing the Broncos against the Dolphins. They were all over the Dolphins. That was one of our largest decisions so far through three weeks.”

But the upsets wiped out the money bettors won on Miami.

“Having those three big underdogs win outright is always huge,” Caesars Sportsbook assistant director of trading Adam Pullen said. “That just knocks out so many parlays and so many teasers.”

Almost 60 percent of the Circa Survivor pool also was knocked out as only 2,481 $1,000 entries remain from a starting field of 9,267 in the quest for the $9.2 million prize. Entries pick one straight-up winner each week, but can use a team only once.

Jags off

Jacksonville was the most popular pick with 2,421 selections. But the Jaguars (-7½) never led in a 37-17 home loss. A play after they cut the deficit to 17-10, Andrew Beck scored on an 85-yard kickoff return for Houston, which led by double digits the rest of the way.

Tucker upstaged

Baltimore (-7½) eliminated 621 entries in a 22-19 home loss to the Colts in overtime. Indianapolis kicker Matt Gay upstaged Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, making a record four field goals from beyond 50 yards, including a 53-yarder that tied it in the final minute of regulation and a 53-yarder that won it in overtime.

Tucker came up short on a 61-yard attempt with one second left in regulation. Baltimore wasted two chances in OT at midfield, going three-and-out and turning it over on downs.

“Of the three big upsets, that was the biggest one,” Pullen said.

Cowboys fold vs. Cards

Dallas denied 367 Survivor entries their shot at $9.2 million when they suffered a 28-16 loss to the previously winless Cardinals. The Cowboys, who outscored the Giants and Jets 70-10 in two wins to start the season, never led at Arizona and mustered only three points in three consecutive drives inside the Cardinals’ 10 to end the game.

“I definitely think the Cardinals are better than anybody anticipated,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “There was a lot of talk going into the season that they might be one of the worst teams in history and possibly could be tanking for (Southern California quarterback) Caleb Williams.

“The NFL continues to produce for us. It’s a very consistent winner for us.”

Raided by Steelers

Favorites went 8-5 against the spread, with all five underdogs winning outright.

The Steelers held off the Raiders 23-18 as 3-point underdogs at Allegiant Stadium on “Sunday Night Football” to deal bettors a loss.

The Packers (+1½) erased a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit to the Saints after New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr left the game with a shoulder injury. Green Bay escaped with an 18-17 win when Saints kicker Blake Grupe’s 46-yard field goal try sailed wide right with 1:05 left.

Caesars won big on the game overall despite in-play bettors prevailing on the Packers, who were as high as 25-1 on the live money line.

Biggest winners

Kornegay said the three biggest winners for bettors at the SuperBook were the Dolphins, Chargers and Chiefs.

Miami (-6) finished two points shy of the NFL’s regular-season record set in 1966 when Washington scored 72 points against the Giants.

The Chargers (-1½) held off the Vikings for a 28-24 victory when Minnesota came up empty on two drives inside the Los Angeles 10 in the final three minutes.

Kenneth Murray Jr. made the game-sealing interception in the end zone with seven seconds left. The Vikings had their final chance after Chargers coach Brandon Staley went for it on fourth-and-1 at his own 24 and was stopped with 1:47 left.

The game stayed under the total of 52½.

The Chiefs (-12½) whipped the Bears 41-10.

The Bills (-5½), who beat the Commanders 37-3, opened as 2½-point favorites over the Dolphins in next week’s showdown at Buffalo.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tdewey on X.