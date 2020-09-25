Pro sports bettor backs Ravens over Chiefs in best bets

The Ravens, led by reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, are 3½-point home favorites over the Chiefs after the line opened at 2½. Baltimore is the +350 favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greet each other after their NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

On a loaded football weekend featuring the kickoff of the Southeastern Conference schedule and several compelling NFL games, the main event is clearly Monday night’s showdown between the Chiefs and Ravens.

Baltimore, led by reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, is the +350 favorite to win Super Bowl LV. Kansas City, led by 2018 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, is the 5-1 second choice to repeat as Super Bowl champion.

The Ravens (2-0) are 3½-point home favorites over the Chiefs (2-0) after the line opened at 2½.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw and Westgate sportsbook vice president of risk Ed Salmons each bet on Baltimore -3 and like the Ravens as one of their best bets.

“Both teams are great offensively, but defensively the Ravens are far superior,” Whitelaw said. “Obviously, no one can stop Mahomes, but I believe they’ll be able to slow him down enough to cover the spread.

“The Chiefs may not be as good as they were last year, and the Ravens are every bit as good.”

Kansas City has rallied to win each of its past six games, including all three playoff games last season. The Chiefs are 27th in total defense this season, allowing 419.5 yards per game. Baltimore is third in total defense (305 ypg) and first in scoring defense (11.0 ppg).

“From what I’ve seen so far, the Ravens are just an all-around better team than the Chiefs,” Salmons said. “The Ravens have more to prove in this game after they lost to Tennessee last year in the playoffs.

“They’re probably playing for home-field advantage right now and the playoff bye because there’s only one bye this year.”

Whitelaw, who went 5-0 last week and is 8-2 overall in the Circa Sports Million II contest, shared his other best bets:

BILLS (-2½) over Rams

“It’s the Rams’ second consecutive East Coast game,” he said. “The Rams have looked good so far, but they beat a mediocre Philly team and a mediocre Dallas team. The Bills’ defense is way better than Dallas and Philly.”

When the Westgate put up the Week 3 look-ahead line, it immediately took two sharp bets on Buffalo -3.

“I would lean to Buffalo just to win at home,” Salmons said. “The Rams’ power rating has gone up more than any other team in football in two weeks.”

COLTS (-11) over Jets

Whitelaw laid -10 with Indianapolis, and Salmons said the Westgate took some smart money on the Colts -10.

“The Jets may be the worst team in football,” Whitelaw said.

SEAHAWKS (-5) over Cowboys

Whitelaw laid -4 with Seattle partly because of Dallas’ injury-riddled defense.

“The Cowboys really don’t look good. I just think Seattle is in a much stronger class,” he said. “Seattle manhandled Atlanta, and Dallas was very lucky to beat the Falcons.”

Sharp plays

Westgate sportsbook director John Murray said the book took the following sharp plays (though the numbers have moved): Georgia State (+1) over Charlotte, Brigham Young (-13½) over Troy, Georgia Tech (-7) over Syracuse and Auburn (-7) over Kentucky.

Salmons also likes Georgia Tech and Auburn. Here are his best bets in college football (with current line):

Georgia Tech (-8) over SYRACUSE

“Georgia Tech was a little outclassed last week by UCF. But Syracuse is just terrible,” he said. “They’re going backwards fast.”

AUBURN (-7½) over Kentucky

“I have this game -13. I like Kentucky, but you’re talking two different classes of teams,” Salmons said. “I’m shocked at how low this line is.”

Tennessee (-3½) over SOUTH CAROLINA

“The team I like a little off the radar is Tennessee,” Salmons said. “They really grew up fast last year, and this year they can really take a step forward. The coach (Jeremy Pruitt) is in his third year and really recruiting at a much higher level than they have in a long time.”

Here is handicapper Paul Stone’s best bet:

TEXAS TECH (+17½) over Texas

Two weeks ago in Lubbock, Texas Tech struggled in a season-opening 35-33 win over Football Championship Subdivision member Houston Baptist. The Red Raiders allowed quarterback Bradley Zappe to throw for 567 yards and four touchdowns.

But Stone pointed out that more than a dozen Tech players, including standout linebacker Colin Schooler, missed the opener. Most are expected back against Texas, and Stone recommends taking the home underdog.

“With a crowd of only 16,000 expected at Jones Stadium, the home-field advantage might be somewhat neutralized,” said Stone (@PaulStoneSports). “But the South Plains can be tough on visitors. Over the past eight seasons (2012-19), the Red Raiders have been double-digit conference home underdogs just five times. They covered all five.”

