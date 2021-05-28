Raiders among pro bettor’s best bets on NFL win totals

The NFL will expand to a 17-game schedule next season, but the Raiders’ win total is 7½ again at the Westgate and Station Casinos sportsbooks and seven at Circa and BetMGM.

Bettors who backed the Raiders to go over their win total of 7½ last season had to sweat it out until the final seconds of Week 17.

They couldn’t cash their tickets until Darren Waller caught Derek Carr’s 2-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left to give the Raiders a 32-31 season-ending victory at Denver and an 8-8 record.

The NFL will expand to a 17-game schedule next season, but the Raiders’ win total is 7½ again at the Westgate and Station Casinos sportsbooks and seven at Circa and BetMGM.

Professional sports bettor Jeff Whitelaw made six wagers on season win totals, and one of them was on the Raiders to surpass seven wins.

“I went over seven, so you’re asking this team to go 6-11 for me to lose my bet,” Whitelaw said. “I just think seven is way too low. I made the number closer to nine. The Raiders lost several close games and were 8-8 last year. They get to finally play in the new stadium with fans.

“(Coach Jon) Gruden’s not a great drafter, but they’re putting the pieces together and hopefully another year under his system will help them. They do have a good offensive line, and one of the things I try to do when I bet overs is to look for teams with good offensive lines.”

AFC teams also have the advantage of playing nine home games next season compared with eight for NFC teams.

Here are Whitelaw’s other best bets:

Bills over 10½

Whitelaw wagered on Buffalo to eclipse 10½ wins before it went to 11 at most books. The Bills are still at 10½ at BetMGM, where the over is -175.

“The Bills won 13 games last year. They’re very strong at home, and now you’re asking them to win 11 games with an extra home game,” he said. “They’re just as good as they were last year. Most of the key guys are all back. I definitely think that number’s too low.”

Colts over 9½

“I believe Carson Wentz is a very good quarterback,” Whitelaw said. “He’s reunited with (Colts coach) Frank Reich, who was his quarterback coach when he was good, and I’m expecting Wentz to go back to his original form. The Colts have a great offensive line, great running game and a great defense. Last year, they went 11-5, and they get the extra home game.

“Wentz going there is the perfect fit, and I think they’ll be dynamite. I have the Colts ranked as the third-best team in the AFC behind Kansas City and Buffalo.”

Bears over 7

The Bears went 8-8 last season, and Whitelaw said they definitely will be improved, partly because of parting ways with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Chicago has three quarterbacks in rookie Justin Fields and veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles.

“I don’t know who’s going to be their quarterback, but I like them better than Trubisky, for sure,” Whitelaw said. “The Lions are awful (in their division), and there’s a chance you might get Green Bay without Aaron Rodgers.

“If Rodgers is in there, the Bears are fortunate to go 1-1 against the Packers. If he’s not there, they’ll probably go at least 1-1.”

Washington over 8

“(Washington) is the best team in that division,” Whitelaw said. “Their defense is getting stronger and stronger — they probably have the best pass rush in football — and now they have a quarterback (in veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick) that is very steady and doesn’t turn the ball over.

“And (coach Ron) Rivera gets an extra year in his system, which is pretty close to being implemented.”

Panthers under 7½

“I don’t like Carolina’s team at all,” Whitelaw said. “They were 5-11 last year, and now you’re asking them to win eight out of 17. Tampa is so solid (in the division), they’re going to be better than last year. And Atlanta’s improved. Even though they’re going to lose Julio Jones, that tight end they drafted from Florida, Kyle Pitts, is going to instantly be one of their best players.”

