Sportsbook ‘destroyed’ as bettors ride NFL favorites to winning week

It typically doesn’t pay to play favorites, especially in the unpredictable NFL.

But playing favorites paid off in a big way in Week 5 for NFL bettors, as favorites had won 10 of 12 games while going 9-3 against the spread heading into “Sunday Night Football.”

“We had our worst Sunday of the year because of all the favorites that did come in,” Westgate SuperBook vice president Jay Kornegay said. “It was a pretty big losing day for us. But it’s all right. The NFL’s been treating us really well.

“We always expected we’d have a favorite-dominating day, and Week 5 is it.”

Sportsbooks were on the right side of the first four Raiders games, but that win streak came to a crashing halt in Denver. The Broncos ended an eight-game losing streak to their AFC West rivals in a 34-18 victory and cover as 3-point favorites.

“We got destroyed,” Kornegay said. “The Raiders have been doing us so many favors in the first four weeks, but this game did not go in our favor, as everybody was on the Broncos. That was one of the worst games of the day for us.”

Denver’s comeback from an early 10-0 deficit was sparked by Patrick Surtain’s 100-yard pick-6 of Gardner Minshew. BetMGM also took a hit on the game from a bettor who won six figures on the money line (-150) on the Broncos.

Good morning for bettors

MGM, Caesars Sportsbook and Station Sports were all small winners on the day, and the South Point was about even despite favorites going 7-0 in the morning games (6-1 ATS).

The Vikings (5-0, 5-0 ATS), one of only two unbeaten teams with the Chiefs (4-0, 3-1 ATS), rewarded bettors who woke up early to watch them beat the Jets 23-17 and cover -2½ in the 6:30 a.m. game in London.

“The early game put us in a hole to start,” Red Rock Resort sportsbook director Chuck Esposito said. “We were huge Jets fans this morning, and they’re not a very good team.”

Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions for New York as Caesars bettors won wagers of $250,000 on the money line (-145) and $110,000 ATS.

The Ravens, who dealt the SuperBook its biggest loss of the morning games, were a big winner for bettors in a wild 41-38 overtime win and cover (-2½) over the Bengals. Cincinnati blew a 10-point lead with 5:30 remaining in regulation and missed a potential winning field goal in overtime following a Lamar Jackson fumble to set up Justin Tucker’s game-winner.

The Texans, who closed as 1-point favorites over the Bills, squandered a 20-3 lead before winning 23-20 on Ka’imi Fairbairn’s 59-yard field goal as time expired.

“Only a few games went the book’s way (Sunday) morning,” Caesars vice president of trading Craig Mucklow said. “The Texans’ straight-up win over the Bills and the game staying under the total (48) were the saviors of an immensely customer-friendly set of results.”

Giant upsets

While favorites ruled the day, the biggest ones on the board lost, as the Giants (+7) stunned the Seahawks 29-20 and the Cardinals (+7) shocked the 49ers 24-23.

“Getting the Giants and Cardinals to win outright really saved the day and averted a potential disaster,” Esposito said. “Right now, it’s arguably the best Sunday of the year for bettors.”

The $1,000-entry Circa Survivor contest, which pays $14.2 million to the winner, was slashed again as the starting field of 14,266 is down to 227.

Seattle, the most popular selection, eliminated 160 entries in painful fashion. The Seahawks were lining up for a potential tying field goal with 55 seconds left when Isaiah Simmons blocked the kick and Bryce Ford-Wheaton returned it 60 yards for a touchdown to seal the win and the fate of the Survivor contestants.

San Francisco, the second-most popular pick, knocked out 86 entries and cost countless bettors cash when it blew a 23-13 fourth-quarter lead. Arizona, trailing 23-21, recovered a Jordan Mason fumble at its 8-yard line with 6:20 left and drove for the winning field goal with 1:37 to play. Two plays later, Brock Purdy threw an interception at midfield to end it.

“The Giants’ win over the Seahawks made favorites of a touchdown or greater 1-6-1 this season against the spread, which was the best result for the book on Sunday,” Mucklow said.

Other big wins for bettors were the Bears (-4, beat Panthers 36-10), Commanders (-3, beat Browns 34-13) and Dolphins (-2, beat Patriots 15-10).

A Caesars bettor won a $250,000 money-line wager (-125) on Miami, which eliminated six Survivor contestants who selected New England. The Patriots scored an apparent go-ahead touchdown with 1:08 left, but it was overturned on replay.

