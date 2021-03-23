Funeral for ex-UNLV coach Wayne Nunnely on Friday in California

A memorial service for former UNLV football coach Wayne Nunnely will be held outdoors Friday in his hometown of Monrovia, California.

Denver Broncos defensive lines coach Wayne Nunnely looks on as players take part in drills during the team's training camp at the Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2009. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

A funeral service for former UNLV football coach Wayne Nunnely will be held outdoors at 3 p.m. Friday at Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary & Memorial Park in his hometown of Monrovia, California.

Flowers can be sent to: Douglass & Zook Mortuary, 600 E. Foothill Blvd., Monrovia, CA, 91016.

Nunnely coached the Rebels to a 19-25 record from 1986 to 1989 before going on to a long career as an NFL assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos. He died at age 68 on Feb. 16.