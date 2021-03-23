Funeral for ex-UNLV coach Wayne Nunnely on Friday in California
A funeral service for former UNLV football coach Wayne Nunnely will be held outdoors at 3 p.m. Friday at Turner & Stevens Live Oak Mortuary & Memorial Park in his hometown of Monrovia, California.
Flowers can be sent to: Douglass & Zook Mortuary, 600 E. Foothill Blvd., Monrovia, CA, 91016.
Nunnely coached the Rebels to a 19-25 record from 1986 to 1989 before going on to a long career as an NFL assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints, San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos. He died at age 68 on Feb. 16.