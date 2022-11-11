Lady Rebels add 3 during early basketball signing period

Coach Lindy La Rocque announced UNLV received national letters of intent from forwards McKinna Brackens and Meadow Rolan, and point guard Amarachi Kimpson.

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque smiles while watching the team shoot layups during practice for the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 18, 2022. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Brackens, a 6-foot-1-inch forward from Fairfield, Texas, is the daughter of former Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro defensive lineman Tony Brackens. She averaged 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, five assists and four steals as a junior.

Roland, a 6-foot-2-inch forward who plays at San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno, California, has also enjoyed a prolific preps career. She averaged 19.2 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks during her junior season. La Rocque compared her to current Lady Rebels forward and reigning Mountain West player of the year Desi-Rae Young.

Kimpson is a 5-foot-8-inch guard out of Little Elm, Texas. She averaged 22.2 points as a junior and has led her school in scoring during each of her first three seasons.

