UNLV

Lady Rebels add 3 during early basketball signing period

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 11, 2022 - 2:38 pm
 
UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque smiles while watching the team shoot layups during practice for the ...
UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque smiles while watching the team shoot layups during practice for the NCAA women's college basketball tournament in Tucson, Ariz., Friday, March 18, 2022. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

Forwards McKinna Brackens and Meadow Roland and point guard Amarachi Kimpson signed national letters of intent to play women’s basketball for coach Lindy La Rocque and UNLV next season.

Brackens, a 6-foot-1-inch forward from Fairfield, Texas, is the daughter of former Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro defensive lineman Tony Brackens. She averaged 15.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, five assists and four steals as a junior.

Roland, a 6-foot-2-inch forward who plays at San Joaquin Memorial in Fresno, California, has also enjoyed a prolific preps career. She averaged 19.2 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks during her junior season. La Rocque compared her to current Lady Rebels forward and reigning Mountain West player of the year Desi-Rae Young.

Kimpson is a 5-foot-8-inch guard out of Little Elm, Texas. She averaged 22.2 points as a junior and has led her school in scoring during each of her first three seasons.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

