Ex-UNLV 2-sport standout LeAnn (Kazmer) Golembiewski dies

LeAnn (Kazmer) Golembiewski, among the top athletes in basketball and track, died Saturday at 45 after a long fight with cancer.

Golembiewski transferred to UNLV in 1994 from Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California, and competed in basketball and track.

She averaged in double-figure scoring both seasons with the Lady Rebels, and led the team with 6.9 rebounds per game as a senior. Golembiewski also averaged 11.5 points that season.

Her 52.6 career shooting percentage is sixth best in school history, and she shot 57 percent in the 1994-95 season, which is the fifth highest.

In track, Golembiewski won the Big West Conference high jump title in 1995 with a leap of 5 feet, 5¾ inches.

Her husband, Gus, is establishing a scholarship fund at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Illinois, where their children, A.J. and Jena, attend. Donations can be sent to O’Connor Funeral Home, 11603 E. Main St., Huntley, Illinois, 60142.

