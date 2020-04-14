68°F
Greg Maddux raising funds for coronavirus for 54th birthday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2020 - 2:16 pm
 

Tuesday is Greg Maddux’s 54th birthday, and he is being celebrated all day on MLB Network.

Maddux, the Hall of Fame pitcher who went to Valley High School and is UNLV’s pitching coach, also is using the day as a way to raise money to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. His goal to reach $54,000 to aid Candlelighters, Feeding America and Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

Maddux created a GoFundMe page for those interested in donating.

MLB Network devoted an entire day of programming, beginning at 7 a.m. when Maddux in 2004 won his 300th game while pitching for the Chicago Cubs. The final airing at 7 p.m. is of the 1995 World Series Game 1 that Maddux tossed a complete-game two-hitter for the Atlanta Braves.

Maddux tweeted throughout the day his thoughts while watching his old games.

