Greg Maddux raising funds for coronavirus for 54th birthday

Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux, a Valley High School graduate and UNLV assistant baseball coach, is raising money to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Greg Maddux delivers to Cincinnati Reds' Edwin Encarnacion in the sixth inning of a baseball game at Wrigley Field, Wednesday, April 12, 2006, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Cubs pitcher Greg Maddux throws against the Anaheim Angels in the first inning Friday, June 11, 2004, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Tweed)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Greg Maddux throws to a Houston Astros batter in the first inning Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2001 in Atlanta. Maddux began the game needing to pitch four innings without a walk to set a new National League record for consecutive innings pitched without a walk. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) JOHN BAZEMORE

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Greg Maddux delivers against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2001. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Tuesday is Greg Maddux’s 54th birthday, and he is being celebrated all day on MLB Network.

Maddux, the Hall of Fame pitcher who went to Valley High School and is UNLV’s pitching coach, also is using the day as a way to raise money to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. His goal to reach $54,000 to aid Candlelighters, Feeding America and Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego.

Maddux created a GoFundMe page for those interested in donating.

MLB Network devoted an entire day of programming, beginning at 7 a.m. when Maddux in 2004 won his 300th game while pitching for the Chicago Cubs. The final airing at 7 p.m. is of the 1995 World Series Game 1 that Maddux tossed a complete-game two-hitter for the Atlanta Braves.

Maddux tweeted throughout the day his thoughts while watching his old games.

Who’s watching the first game? It’s cool watching all my old teammates again #300win — greg maddux (@gregmaddux) April 14, 2020

Who's watching 1995 World Series Game 1 on @MLBNetwork? Solid dugout shot when we could see smoltzy with some hair — greg maddux (@gregmaddux) April 14, 2020

Where's replay when you need it? Great to see Bobby always fighting for his players — greg maddux (@gregmaddux) April 14, 2020

I didn't ever remember Derek Jeter hitting 9th until I saw this game again! — greg maddux (@gregmaddux) April 14, 2020

and he totally redeems himself! https://t.co/PKj2aQlfG6 — greg maddux (@gregmaddux) April 14, 2020

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.