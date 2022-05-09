Rebels struggle in 1st round of women’s golf regional

UNLV finished at 26-over-par 310 and in 11th place after the first round of the NCAA women’s regional Monday at Stanford Golf Course in California.

UNLV dug itself a deep hole after the opening round of the NCAA women’s golf regional Monday, finishing 26-over 310 and in 11th place in the 12-team field at Stanford Golf Course.

The region’s top three seeds set the first-round pace, with Louisiana State at 5 under, Southern California at 4 under and host Stanford, the No. 1 team in the nation, at 1 under. Purdue is at 1 over and in fourth, the target for any team hoping to advance out of the 54-hole regional and into next week’s NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona.

All of the Rebels had their struggles, with freshman Kendall Todd the low individual with a 4-over 75. Senior Veronica Joels (76), freshman Toa Yokayama (79), junior Nicole Lorup (80) and freshman Hina Matsui (81) rounded out the scores.

LSU’s Latanna Stone had the day’s low round with a 67.

San Francisco freshman and Clark High School alumna Riana Mission, playing as an individual whose team did not qualify for the event, shot 5-over 76.

