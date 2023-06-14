UNLV men’s tennis parts ways with winningest coach in program history

The Rebels will not renew men’s tennis coach Owen Hambrook’s contract for 2024. Hambrook’s 264 wins during his two-decade career at UNLV ranks first in program history.

UNLV coach Owen Hambrook raises the Mountain West championship trophy at UNLV's Fertitta Tennis Complex in Las Vegas in May 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV coach Owen Hambrook raises the Mountain West championship trophy at UNLV's Fertitta Tennis Complex in Las Vegas in May 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owen Hambrook (courtesy)

UNLV men’s tennis coach Owen Hambrook, who led the Rebels for the past two decades, will not be retained upon the expiration of his contract according to an announcement by the UNLV athletics department Tuesday. Hambrook compiled a career record of 264-205 during his 20-year tenure with the Rebels, becoming the winningest coach in the program’s history in 2021.

“We would like to thank Coach Hambrook for his commitment to leading our tennis team over the last two decades,” UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper said in a news release. “However, in evaluating the overall program, we have decided to move in a new direction.”

Hambrook, the sixth men’s tennis coach in program history, arrived at UNLV in 2004. He led the Rebels to Mountain West tournament championships and NCAA tournament berths in 2007 and 2016.

The Rebels went 12-11 during the 2023 season, losing to Utah State 4-3 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Championship on April 26. UNLV hasn’t won a match at the conference tournament since 2018.

Hambrook’s contract expires June 30. UNLV will begin a national search for his replacement.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.