Other Sports

UNLV roundup: First-place Fresno State routs baseball team

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2019 - 11:16 pm
 

J.T. Arruda went 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs to lead Fresno State past UNLV 16-5 in a Mountain West baseball game Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Bulldogs starter Davis Moore (8-1) held the Rebels (27-26, 14-15) to one run on six hits and one walk over five innings. Zach Presno hit a three-run homer in a six-run sixth for regular-season league champion Fresno State (34-14-1, 19-8-1).

Arruda hit a three-run homer in the first and an RBI single in the Bulldogs’ two-run second. They led 5-0 after two innings, 7-1 after four and 13-3 after six.

James Gamble went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for UNLV, which was outhit 17-13. Grant Robbins and Bryson Stott each went 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Rebels in their third straight loss.

McCarthy Tatum went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Zach Ashford went 2-for-4 with a double and scored three runs, and Nate Thimjon went 2-for-5 and scored twice for Fresno State.

UNLV starter Cameron Jabara (2-6) allowed seven runs, six earned, on seven hits and two walks and struck out four over five innings.

The teams’ regular-season finale is set for 1:05 p.m. Saturday. The Rebels can secure the fourth and final berth in the Mountain West tournament with a victory.

UNLV also will wrap up fourth place if San Jose State (20-33, 13-16) loses at Air Force (25-26, 11-14) on Saturday.

