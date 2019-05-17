UNLV roundup: Jensen, Fresno State shut out baseball team

Ryan Jensen struck out 10 over eight shutout innings to lead Fresno State past UNLV 7-0 in a Mountain West baseball game Thursday at Wilson Stadium.

Jensen (10-1) held the Rebels (27-25, 14-14) to three hits and issued no walks. Ryan Sullivan worked the ninth and allowed one hit for the Bulldogs (33-14-1, 18-8-1), who clinched the regular-season league title.

Zach Ashford homered on the game’s second pitch, and Emilio Nogales hit a two-run double to highlight Fresno State’s four-run first inning off Ryan Hare (7-4).

Hare was charged with five runs on eight hits and three walks and struck out three over five innings.

Nolan Dempsey hit an RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh. McCarthy Tatum went 2-for-5 with an RBI and scored twice, Zach Presno went 2-for-4, and J.T. Arruda went 1-for-3 with two walks and scored three runs.

Edarian Williams went 2-for-4 for UNLV, which was outhit 10-4.

TRACK AND FIELD

Junior Jasmyne Graham qualified for next week’s NCAA West Preliminaries in the 100-meter hurdles and the long jump, and six teammates qualified in one event each in the three-day meet in Sacramento, California, that serves as the first and second rounds of the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Sophomore Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete has the nation’s top qualifying time in the 800 run (2 minutes, 2.41 seconds) and will be joined at the regional by sophomore Elisa Rovere.

Freshman Jada Hicks and senior Taylor Pegram qualified in the 100 hurdles, junior Kaysha Love in the 100 and junior Mackenna Howard in the shot put.

The meet is scheduled for May 23-25 at Sacramento State’s Hornet Stadium. Each event will include 48 competitors, with the top 12 advancing to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas, on June 5-8.

SOFTBALL

Three Rebels were selected to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West Region teams. Freshman pitcher Jenny Bressler made the first team, sophomore first baseman Mia Trejo the second team and junior second baseman Justine Federe the third team.

After having one selection from 2015 to 2017, UNLV has had five in two seasons under coach Kristie Fox. Janine Petmecky was a second-team honoree as a senior in 2018, when Trejo was a third-team selection.

The three selections this season are the most for the Rebels since they had four in 2014 and the most from the Mountain West this year.