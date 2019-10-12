UNLV roundup: Local products star in baseball exhibition

Jacob Godman and John Gaughan each had a key hit in a two-run fourth inning that lifted the Gray team to a 2-0 win in Game 1 of the UNLV baseball Scarlet Gray World Series.

(Getty Images)

Palo Verde product Jacob Godman and Bishop Gorman product John Gaughan each had a key hit in a two-run fourth inning that lifted the Gray team to a 2-0 win in Game 1 of the UNLV baseball Scarlet & Gray World Series on Friday at Wilson Stadium.

Left-handers Matthew Mitchell and Austin Bryan and right-hander Conner Woods teamed to shut out the Scarlet team on six hits while striking out 11.

Scarlet reliever Cameron Jabara allowed one hit and struck out five over three shutout innings after entering in the fifth.

The Scarlet team put runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh, but Woods notched a strikeout to end the inning.

The best-of-three series continues at 9 a.m. Saturday.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Bailey Letherman scored the tying goal on a penalty kick in the 88th minute for the Rebels, who halted a six-match losing streak with a 2-2 tie with Seattle in a Western Athletic Conference match.

Lukas Betz had nine saves for UNLV (2-9-1, 0-3-1), which was outshot 16-9 but improved to 0-4-1 at home. The Redhawks (6-3-3, 3-0-1) held advantages of 12-6 in shots on goal and 13-2 in corner kicks.

Timo Mehlich opened the scoring for the Rebels in the 19th minute, and Seattle tied it in the 26th on a goal by Nkosi Burgess, assisted by Declan McGlynn.

The Redhawks took their first lead in the 65th minute when James Morris scored, with an assist by Thomas Mickoski. After Letherman’s tying goal left the match tied after regulation, the teams played two scoreless 10-minute overtime periods.

Mehlich put two of his team-high three shots on goal, and McGlynn put three of his team-high five shots on goal.

Morris put two of his four shots on goal, and Burgess and Hamish Ritchie each put both of their two shots on goal for Seattle, which moved to 1-2-1 on the road.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

At Johann Memorial Field, Lexi Romero scored in the seventh minute of overtime to lift Air Force past the Rebels 2-1 in a Mountain West match.

Lourdes Bosch scored in the 42nd minute for UNLV (3-10, 0-5), which held a 16-15 edge in shots in its sixth straight loss.

Emma Nelson opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, with an assist to Jillain Jamero, for the Falcons (8-3-1, 3-2), who held an 8-7 advantage in shots on goal while improving to 3-0-1 on the road.

Bosch put four of her match-high six shots on goal. Jamero put two of her four shots on goal, and Nelson put two of her three shots on goal.

Danielle Katz had six saves for Air Force. Emberly Sevilla had five saves for the Rebels, who held a 6-3 edge in corner kicks but fell to 1-4 at home.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

At Buchanan Natatorium, sophomore Filio Raftopoulou won the 1,000-yard freestyle and the 200 backstroke for the Rebels in their season-opening 174-126 loss to UNR.

Raftopoulou won the 1,000 freestyle in 10 minutes, 20.90 seconds and the 200 backstroke in 2:01.83.

Sophomore Teneka Ash was first in the 200 butterfly in 2:03.84, and sophomore Carissa Armijo won the 500 freestyle in 5:01.11.