Other Sports

UNLV roundup: Losing streaks continue for soccer teams

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2019 - 7:06 pm
 

Leilani Baker and Jessie Hix each had a goal and an assist to lead New Mexico past UNLV 3-2 in a Mountain West women’s soccer match Sunday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Katie Ballou and Jadyn Nogues scored for the Rebels (3-9, 0-4), who were dealt their fifth straight loss. The Lobos (7-4, 3-1) were outshot 20-13, with UNLV holding an 8-7 edge in shots on goal.

Baker assisted on Jadyn Edwards’ goal that opened the scoring in the 10th minute. The Rebels drew even when Ballou scored on a penalty kick in the 14th.

New Mexico took a 3-1 lead into halftime after Baker and Hix scored 5½ minutes apart, with Hix assisting on Baker’s goal in the 22nd minute.

Nogues scored the lone second-half goal in the 56th minute.

Malia Vanisi had six saves for the Lobos, who improved to 4-0 at home with their third straight victory. Emberly Sevilla had four saves for UNLV.

Ballou, Nogues and Lourdes Bosch each took four shots for the Rebels. Ballou put three on goal, Bosch two and Nogues one. Hix put three of her team-high four shots on goal.

MEN’S SOCCER

At Riverside, Calif., Victor Aguirre had a goal and an assist to help lead California Baptist past the Rebels 4-0 in a Western Athletic Conference match.

The Lancers (2-7-2, 1-1-1) held edges of 12-8 in shots and 7-5 in shots on goal in handing UNLV (2-9, 0-3) its sixth loss in a row.

The Rebels trailed 1-0 at halftime after Brian Gonzalez scored, on an assist from Daniel Johnsson, in the 14th minute.

Cal Baptist took firm control by scoring three goals in a seven-minute span early in the second half, a spree ignited by Nicklas Haakenstad converting a pass from Aguirre in the 49th minute.

Tete Vacas scored in the 53rd minute, with an assist to Sebastian Wiesbock, and Aguirre capped the scoring in the 56th.

Albert Escuin had four saves for the Lancers, who won for the first time in five home matches this season.

Nico Clasen put both of his team-best two shots on goal for UNLV in support of Lukas Betz, who totaled three saves.

MEN’S TENNIS

At Tulsa, Okla., all of the prequalifying consolation matches in the St. Francis ITA All-American Championships — which included five Rebels — were canceled because of rain, with singles and doubles qualifying draws set to begin Monday.

Senior Alex Kobelt will be in the singles portion of the event and will team with junior Jordan Sauer in doubles.

