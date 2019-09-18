UNLV roundup: Men’s golf team rallies to finish 4th

UNLV junior Jack Trent shot 1-under 70 in the final round to finish tied for ninth individually at 1-under 212.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The UNLV men’s golf team fired a 7-under 277 in the final round Monday to move up to finish fourth in the Windon Memorial Classic, hosted by Northwestern, at Conway Farms Golf Club.

The Rebels posted the best score of the final round to jump from eighth to fourth, finishing with a total of 3-over 855. Notre Dame won by five shots at 10-under 842.

UNLV junior Jack Trent shot 1-under 70 in the final round to finish tied for ninth individually at 1-under 212. South Florida’s Albin Bergstrom (69) and Marquette’s Hunter Eichhorn (76) shared medalist honors at 6-under 207.

UNLV senior Justin Kim (71) tied for 16th at 1-over 214, and junior J.J. Gresco (73) tied for 24th at 3-over 216.

UNLV freshman Falko Hanisch and sophomore David Rauch had strong final rounds to help the Rebels move up. Hanisch shot 4-under 67 to finish tied for 35th at 6-over 219, and Rauch shot 2-under 69 to finish tied for 63rd at 15-over 228.

The Rebels next play in the Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational starting Friday in Olympia Fields, Illinois.