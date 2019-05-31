UNLV roundup: Stott garners more national baseball honors

UNLV junior Bryson Stott was named to the NCAA Division I All-America third team by College Baseball Newspaper and is a finalist for an award honoring the nation’s top college shortstop.

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott, shown last month, batted .356 this season with a .486 on-base percentage. (UNLV photo)

UNLV shortstop Bryson Stott was named to the NCAA Division I All-America third team by College Baseball Newspaper for a second straight year.

The junior Desert Oasis product also is one of five finalists for the Brooks Wallace Award, which recognizes the nation’s top collegiate shortstop.

Stott batted .356 with a .486 on-base percentage, a .599 slugging percentage, 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 16 stolen bases. He ranked in the top 100 of 11 NCAA statistical categories, including 14th in bases on balls with 55.

The other Brooks Wallace semifinalists all are juniors: Stony Brook’s Nick Grande, Mississippi’s Grae Kessinger, New Mexico State’s Joseph Ortiz and North Carolina State’s Will Wilson.