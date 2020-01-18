UNLV roundup: Surrell paces track team in Arizona

Sophomore Alexis Surrell won the 400-meter dash and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team to lead UNLV in the Lumberjack Team Challenge track and field meet Friday in Flagstaff, Arizona.

UNLV sophomore Alexis Surrell won the 400-meter dash and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team, two of nine top-three finishes for the Rebels in the 14-team Lumberjack Team Challenge track and field meet Friday in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Surrell won the 400 in 55.20 seconds and teamed with seniors Cassondra Hall and Kaysha Love and junior Avi’Tal Wilson-Perteete to win the relay in 3 minutes, 41.27 seconds.

Placing second for UNLV were Hall in the 60 (7.30 seconds), junior Jonon Young in the long jump (19 feet, 3.5 inches) and freshman Jazlynn Shearer in the triple jump (41 feet, 9.75 inches).

The Rebels’ third-place finishers included Young in the triple jump (41 feet, 4.25 inches), Wilson-Perteete in the 400 (55.74 seconds), senior Mackenna Howard in the shot put (49 feet, 1.75 inches) and sophomore Acacia Astwood in the weight throw (56 feet, 7.25 inches).

WOMEN’S TENNIS

At Fertitta Tennis Complex, senior En-Pei Huang opened with a straight-set win before suffering a three-set loss on the opening day of the Freeman Memorial Championships.

Individual competitors from No. 1-ranked Stanford, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 6 Pepperdine and No. 11 Oklahoma State are joining the Rebels for the event.

Huang started her spring semester with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over North Carolina’s Sophia Patel before falling 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 to fifth-seeded and 49th-ranked Janice Shin of Stanford.

Huang and junior Izumi Asano had a first-round bye in doubles and will play in the second round Saturday when quarterfinal action starts at 10 a.m.

DIVING

At Los Angeles, junior Jesse Cawley placed 11th in 3-meter diving with a score of 597.10 to pace the Rebels on the first day of the three-day Bruin Invitational.

For the women, junior Josauli Lacuesta placed 31st on 1 meter (217.90), and senior Kourtney Clark was 50th (170.20).

Women’s platform competition and men’s 3-meter will be contested Saturday, and Sunday features women’s 1-meter and men’s platform.

The event includes Air Force, California, Cal Baptist, Cal Poly, Denver, Fresno State, Hawaii, Northern Arizona, San Diego, San Diego State, Southern California, Stanford, UCLA and Utah.