UNLV roundup: Women’s golf finishes 12th in Albuquerque

(Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNLV women’s golf team finished 12th at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational on Tuesday.

The Rebels shot 16-over 304 in the final round to finish at 36-over 900. Kent State won by seven strokes with a total of 16-under 848.

Freshman Serena Sepersky posted UNLV’s best finish, shooting 1-over 73 in the final round to finish tied for 32nd at 5-over 221. Pepperdine’s Momoka Kobori shot 8-under 64 in the final round to win by two shots at 9-under 207.

The Rebels return to action Oct. 12-13 at the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin, Texas.