Other Sports

UNLV women picked to repeat as Mountain West basketball champs

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 8:58 am
 
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Malene Peders ...
UNLV Lady Rebels center Desi-Rae Young (23) shoots against Wyoming Cowgirls guard Malene Pedersen (12) forward Marta Savic, right, during the second half of a Mountain West championship game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Twice the defending Mountain West regular-season and tournament champion, UNLV’s women’s basketball team was picked to win the league again Wednesday in its annual preseason poll released ahead of the conference’s media day.

Voting the Lady Rebels first were the conference’s coaches and media members, who assigned them 24 of 27 possible first-place votes.

Receiving one first-place vote, Colorado State was picked to finish second while Wyoming garnered two first-place votes amid a third-place projection.

Additionally for UNLV, former Mountain West Player of the Year and senior forward Desi-Rae Young was named to the preseason all-conference team, joining junior point guard Kiara Jackson, who replaces in the UNLV starting lineup All-Mountain West honoree Essence Booker.

First-year UNLV guard Amarachi Kimpson was voted preseason Co-Freshman of the Year.

“We are excited and focused on getting better each and every day so we can have another great season,” Lady Rebels coach Lindy La Rocque said in a statement. “It starts with ‘one day at a time.’ We have a lot of work to do to be able to go where this group wants to go.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.

