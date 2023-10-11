84°F
UNLV

UNLV announces ambitious capital campaign for athletics

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 3:00 pm
 
UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
UNLV athletics announced its first comprehensive capital campaign Wednesday, with the goal of raising $150 million for new facilities, upgrades and enhancing student-athlete wellness.

“This campaign and plan for UNLV will enhance and embolden opportunities for Rebels to succeed across all three areas: academics, competition and in life,” Director of Athletics Erick Harper said in a press release.

Funds raised will go toward four new UNLV Athletics buildings: an academics and athletics administration center, a multi-use indoor facility which will benefit all sports, a team clubhouse at Eller Media Softball Stadium, and a track and field operations building at Myron Partridge Stadium and Sheila Tarr Smith Field.

Additionally, the money raised will help fund improvements at Cox Pavilion, Earl E. Wilson Baseball Stadium, the Fertitta Football Complex, the Fertitta Tennis Complex, the Buchanan Natatorium, Lied Athletics Complex, the Mendenhall Center, resurfacing the fields at Peter Johann Memorial Soccer Game and Practice Fields, resurfacing the track at Myron Partridge Stadium and the Thomas & Mack Center.

The money raised will also help fund resources for student-athletes including academic and scholarship support, career development, mental wellness, sports nutrition and sports science studios and research.

“This athletics facilities’ vision and plan is crucial to the sustained and long-term success for UNLV Athletics,” Harper said. “To win at the highest levels, we must add to, enhance and maintain our facilities to provide the best experience for student-athletes and coaches.”

UNLV has already raised $1.6 million, including the donation made by the Raiders Oct. 3, which has led to improved in-arena lighting at Cox Pavilion and the Thomas & Mack Center, resurfaced football practice fields, scoreboards at the soccer and softball stadiums, track and field facilities and improved nutrition and sports science information.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

