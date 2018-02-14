Breaking down UNLV’s game against Air Force

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Air Force at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV forward Shakur Juiston (10) is hit by a rebounded ball next to Air Force's Sid Tomes during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force center Frank Toohey is blocked on his basket attempt by UNLV forwards Shakur Juiston, left, and Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force guard Pervis Louder (22) goes for a basket as UNLV guard Jordan Johnson (24) defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

UNLV guard Amauri Hardy (3) goes for a 3-point basket against Air Force Falcons during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force guard Pervis Louder (22) drives as UNLV's Brandon McCoy defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Air Force guard Keaton Van Soelen, right, looks for an open teammate as UNLV's Kris Clyburn defends during an NCAA college basketball game at Air Force Academy, Colo., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Dougal Brownlie/The Gazette via AP)

Backcourt

UNLV guards Jordan Johnson and Jovan Mooring combined for 35 points in the first meeting against the Falcons, an 81-76 victory. Air Force is last in the Mountain West in 3-point shooting percentage at 31.9 and last in 3-point shooting defensive percentage at 39.9.

Edge: UNLV

Frontcourt

Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie went for 26 points and six rebounds in the first matchup, and he is the only Falcon to average in double-figure scoring for the season (12.2). UNLV’s frontcourt struggled in that game, with the Rebels outrebounded 33-29. But Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston are playing at a high level, combining for seven double-doubles in the past six games.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Service-academy rules allow the Falcons to go deeper than most schools, and Air Force will throw a lot of bodies on the court. Ten players have started games this season.

Edge: Air Force

Intangibles

This almost always is a tough matchup for the Rebels, who need to do a far better job against Air Force’s zone than the first meeting when UNLV was forced into a lot of one-shot-and-out trips.

Edge: Air Force

Betting line

UNLV -13; total 156½

