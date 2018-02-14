Breaking down UNLV’s game against Air Force

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Air Force at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will be televised on AT&T SportsNet:
Backcourt
UNLV guards Jordan Johnson and Jovan Mooring combined for 35 points in the first meeting against the Falcons, an 81-76 victory. Air Force is last in the Mountain West in 3-point shooting percentage at 31.9 and last in 3-point shooting defensive percentage at 39.9.
Edge: UNLV
Frontcourt
Air Force’s Lavelle Scottie went for 26 points and six rebounds in the first matchup, and he is the only Falcon to average in double-figure scoring for the season (12.2). UNLV’s frontcourt struggled in that game, with the Rebels outrebounded 33-29. But Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston are playing at a high level, combining for seven double-doubles in the past six games.
Edge: UNLV
Bench
Service-academy rules allow the Falcons to go deeper than most schools, and Air Force will throw a lot of bodies on the court. Ten players have started games this season.
Edge: Air Force
Intangibles
This almost always is a tough matchup for the Rebels, who need to do a far better job against Air Force’s zone than the first meeting when UNLV was forced into a lot of one-shot-and-out trips.
Edge: Air Force
Betting line
UNLV -13; total 156½
