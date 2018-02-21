Breaking down UNLV’s game against Fresno State

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Fresno State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV Rebels guard Jovan Mooring (30) shoots against Air Force Falcons guard CJ Siples (2) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Jordan Johnson (24) brings the ball up court past Air Force Falcons forward Ryan Swan (34) and guard Sid Tomes (3) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Tervell Beck (14) goes to the basket past Air Force Falcons guard Jacob Van (15) during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Breaking down UNLV’s basketball game against Fresno State at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center. The game will be streamed online by ESPN3:

Backcourt

Fresno State has one of the Mountain West’s best backcourts, with three players averaging in double figures. Deshon Taylor leads the Bulldogs with 18.4 points per game, and he has made 40 percent of his 3-point shots. Jaron Hopkins (11.5 points) and Ray Bowles (10.8 points) also are effective scorers.

Edge: Fresno State

Frontcourt

When Brandon McCoy and Shakur Juiston are playing at their best, there is no better frontcourt in the conference. They will have the challenge of trying to defend Fresno State’s Bryson Williams, who averages 13.1 points and 6.0 rebounds.

Edge: UNLV

Bench

Terrell Carter II has a history of coming off the bench and giving the Rebels all sorts of misery. He made 8 of 12 shots and scored 18 points in their January meeting. But it’s not just Carter. The Bulldogs go deep into their bench.

Edge: Fresno State

Intangibles

The Bulldogs have beaten UNLV five consecutive times, and the Rebels are coming off Saturday’s humiliating 38-point loss at San Diego State. UNLV, however, had been playing well until that game, so that performance should be more of an outlier. And being at the Thomas & Mack should help the Rebels.

Edge: UNLV

Betting line

UNLV -1½; total 154½

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.