Defense-first UNLV forward Mbacke Diong emerges offensively

UNLV sophomore forward Mbacke Diong proved to be a strong defensive player last season. Now he’s showing his ability on the offensive end, with his scoring average having risen from 2.1 points per game to 8.5.

UNLV sophomore forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) gets hi fives from teammates in the second half during the Rebels home matchup with Pacific on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at the Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes up for a basket against Valparaiso Crusaders during the first half of the basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Mbacke Diong quickly earned the nickname “Mblocky” for his defensive abilities, and it was that skill that earned him crunch-time minutes for UNLV last season as an incoming freshman.

Offense was more of an afterthought at the time.

Not as much anymore. Diong still is a defense-first post player, but his offensive game has improved noticeably, having increased his scoring average from 2.1 points per game to 8.5.

“For all the hours that we can work with him (in the offseason), he got in every single one of them, and then he would stay after,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “We would give him specific things to develop in the areas that we saw the most weaknesses and then give him some areas we felt he was good at already, but continue to refine those with some different drills.

“But at the end of the day, he just worked, and he’s one of those guys you know is going to get better because he didn’t grow up playing basketball.”

Diong hopes to help UNLV (4-4) end a three-game losing streak when the Rebels meet Brigham Young (8-4) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. The game, which will be streamed on ESPN3, is part of the Coaches vs. Cancer series and precedes the Louisiana State-Saint Mary’s matchup.

Menzies showed the confidence he had in the 6-foot 11-inch Diong when he inserted him late in games last as a defensive replacement for the more offensive-minded Brandon McCoy. To sit McCoy, a McDonald’s All-American, certainly spoke to concerns about his defensive liabilities, and Diong justified the substitution decisions with his strong defensive play.

“Someone once said a great defender can be in two places at once, and he has some of that in his fiber just in terms of being able to stunt, fake and get back and create a little havoc for the ball handler even if you’re not guarding the ball handler,” Menzies said.

Now Diong is no longer a player counted on in just specific situations. He is a full-time starter, and comes off the first double-double of his career —totaling 13 points and 13 rebounds last Saturday at Illinois.

His playing time has risen from 9.2 minutes per game last season to 24.9 now. Diong averages 6.4 rebounds and has 17 blocked shots and eight steals in eight games.

Getting experience as a first-year player was valuable heading into this season.

“It was a good experience for me to see how college is different from high school,” Diong said. “It really helped me to grow as a player. The teams we played last year, we’re going to play them again in conference. I tried to learn more (so) I’d be more efficient on the court.”

It’s on the defensive end that Diong tries to set the tone each game, with either a big blocked shot or a defensive rebound to facilitate a fast break.

The dunks don’t hurt, either, and his shooting percentage went from 55 last season to 68.4 now.

“I need to play ‘D’ so that my offense can come along,” Diong said. “Defense is what I like to do. That’s me. That’s Mbacke.”

Or Mblocky.

