Former Division II forward Haywood Highsmith eyes NBA

Delaware Blue Coats rookie Haywood Highsmith always envisioned himself playing professional basketball.

He just didn’t know how he’d get there.

“I saw a path happening,” he said. “I saw a vision for myself, just becoming the best basketball player I can be.”

Highsmith, 22, arrived in Delaware by way of Wheeling Jesuit, a Division II University nestled in Wheeling, Western Virginia — population 27,066.

The 6-foot-7-inch forward averaged 22 points and 12.6 rebounds in 2017-18 for the Cardinals to earn a spot in the Philadelphia 76ers’ summer league mini camp, and signed a deal with the club’s G League affiliate, where he’s averaging 13.1 points and and 7.1 rebounds per game.

Highsmith was the only G League player who attended a free-agent workout for the 76ers earlier this month. He’s vying to become the second player from a Division II college to play in the NBA this season — alongside Jaylen Morris, who played for Molloy College and has played four games this year for the Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s just motivation for me and my family, trying to be the best I can be,” Highsmith said after practice Friday at the G League Winter Showcase. “Obviously, I got here somehow. I got here through a lot of hard work and a lot patience and stuff like that.”

Mostly hard work.

Highsmith played high school basketball at Archbishop Curley in Baltimore, and drew interest from a handful of Division I programs. But they wanted him to attend prep school first, and he didn’t want to wait to play college basketball.

So he selected Wheeling Jesuit from a group of Division II and Division III programs, and was on a partial scholarship his freshman year.

“I had potential. Some people didn’t see it. Some people did see it,” he said. “When I got to college, it was definitely a wake-up call for me.”

Highsmith in college began lifting weights and sharpening his fundamentals, particularly shooting and ball-handling. He earned a full scholarship, all-conference honors his sophomore and junior seasons, and was the conference player of the year as a senior.

“He really, really took off,” said Wheeling Jesuit coach Danny Sancomb. “I had no idea when he came in as a freshman that he would be this much better five years later. He got better every season.”

Highsmith signed with an agent in April, and bypassed professional opportunities overseas to pursue a career in the U.S. He attended Philadelphia’s Summer League mini camp, and was invited by 76ers brass to Delaware’s training camp in October.

Blue Coats coach Connor Johnson is impressed with his development.

“It’s just a thirst for getting better, a thirst for knowledge. Understanding the game,” Johnson said. “Each day we can see improvement that makes us excited about him and his future.”

Highsmith played more power forward for Wheeling Jesuit and is adjusting to his new role on the wing, where he’s handling the ball, coming off screens and defending quicker players.

Highsmith is encouraged by his progress and feels like he’s on the cusp of the NBA — especially after his workout with Philadelphia.

“It feels unbelievable, but I just try to stay level headed,” he said. “I’m not trying to look into the hype.”

