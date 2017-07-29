ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
UNLV Basketball

Former Rebel Khem Birch signs with Orlando Magic

Las Vegas Review-Journal Wire Services
July 28, 2017 - 9:47 pm
 

Former UNLV center Khem Birch, a free agent who played in Greece last season, was one of three players to sign Thursday with the Orlando Magic.

Orlando also added two NBA veterans on one-year deals: center Marreese Speights ($2.1 million) and guard Arron Afflalo ($2.3 million).

Birch, 24, said he signed a two-year deal, though terms were not disclosed. He spent the 2014-15 season with Sioux Falls in NBA Development League before playing in Turkey and Greece.

Another UNLV product, Stephen Zimmerman, was waived by the Magic earlier this month.

Speights, 29, spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and Afflalo, 31, with the Sacramento Kings.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
UNLV Basketball Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like