Former Rebel Khem Birch signs with Orlando Magic

Former UNLV center Khem Birch, a free agent who played in Greece last season, was one of three players to sign Thursday with the Orlando Magic.
Orlando also added two NBA veterans on one-year deals: center Marreese Speights ($2.1 million) and guard Arron Afflalo ($2.3 million).
Birch, 24, said he signed a two-year deal, though terms were not disclosed. He spent the 2014-15 season with Sioux Falls in NBA Development League before playing in Turkey and Greece.
We Khem confirm that we have signed Khem Birch!#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/UVtDyIPj25
Another UNLV product, Stephen Zimmerman, was waived by the Magic earlier this month.
Speights, 29, spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and Afflalo, 31, with the Sacramento Kings.