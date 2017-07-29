Former Rebel Khem Birch signs with Orlando Magic

Former UNLV center Khem Birch, a free agent who played in Greece last season, was one of three players to sign Thursday with the Orlando Magic.

CSKA's Moscow Nikita Kurbanov, left, drives to the basket as Olympiakos' Khem Birch tries to stop him during their Final Four Euroleague semifinal basketball match at Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Friday, May 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Orlando also added two NBA veterans on one-year deals: center Marreese Speights ($2.1 million) and guard Arron Afflalo ($2.3 million).

Birch, 24, said he signed a two-year deal, though terms were not disclosed. He spent the 2014-15 season with Sioux Falls in NBA Development League before playing in Turkey and Greece.

We Khem confirm that we have signed Khem Birch!#PureMagic pic.twitter.com/UVtDyIPj25 — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 27, 2017

Another UNLV product, Stephen Zimmerman, was waived by the Magic earlier this month.

Speights, 29, spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and Afflalo, 31, with the Sacramento Kings.