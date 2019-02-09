Fresno State pulls away late from UNLV in 83-65 victory

UNLV fell behind early, but repeatedly fought back in the second half, twice getting to within five points.
But every time the Rebels made a surge, Fresno State responded.
The Bulldogs finally pulled away down the stretch to beat the Rebels 83-65 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Fresno State (17-6, 8-3 Mountain West) remained in third place in the conference, denying UNLV (12-11, 6-5) a chance to tie for the spot. The Rebels have lost four of their past five games, each by at least 17 points.
The Bulldogs used an 11-2 run to take a 74-59 lead with 4:05 left and assume control. Braxton Huggins scored nine of the Bulldogs’ points in that stretch, making two 3-pointers and a layup. He finished with 31 points.
Former Desert Pines High School player Nate Grimes totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds.
Kris Clyburn led UNLV with 15 points.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
