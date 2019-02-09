UNLV Basketball

Fresno State pulls away late from UNLV in 83-65 victory

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2019 - 3:56 pm
 
Updated February 9, 2019 - 4:03 pm

UNLV fell behind early, but repeatedly fought back in the second half, twice getting to within five points.

But every time the Rebels made a surge, Fresno State responded.

The Bulldogs finally pulled away down the stretch to beat the Rebels 83-65 on Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Fresno State (17-6, 8-3 Mountain West) remained in third place in the conference, denying UNLV (12-11, 6-5) a chance to tie for the spot. The Rebels have lost four of their past five games, each by at least 17 points.

The Bulldogs used an 11-2 run to take a 74-59 lead with 4:05 left and assume control. Braxton Huggins scored nine of the Bulldogs’ points in that stretch, making two 3-pointers and a layup. He finished with 31 points.

Former Desert Pines High School player Nate Grimes totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Kris Clyburn led UNLV with 15 points.

