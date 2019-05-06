Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leaving UNLV for Baylor

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) takes a shot while under pressure from Nevada Wolf Pack forward Trey Porter (15) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua announced on Instagram that he is transferring to Baylor.

He entered the transfer portal shortly after coach Marvin Menzies was fired March 15.

Tchatchoua, a 6-foot-8-inch freshman, averaged 3.3 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season. He started 11 games and played in 30.

He tweeted, “Thanks Las Vegas.”

Thanks Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/XqrIlBi9Fa — Jonathan Tchamwa (@JonathanTchamwa) May 6, 2019

UNLV signed Tchatchoua out of the NBA Global Academy.

He will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules.

