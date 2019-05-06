Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leaving UNLV for Baylor

UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua announced on Instagram that he is transferring to Baylor.
He entered the transfer portal shortly after coach Marvin Menzies was fired March 15.
Tchatchoua, a 6-foot-8-inch freshman, averaged 3.3 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season. He started 11 games and played in 30.
He tweeted, “Thanks Las Vegas.”
Thanks Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/XqrIlBi9Fa
— Jonathan Tchamwa (@JonathanTchamwa) May 6, 2019
UNLV signed Tchatchoua out of the NBA Global Academy.
He will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules.
