MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
UNLV Basketball

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua leaving UNLV for Baylor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2019 - 10:56 am
 

UNLV forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua announced on Instagram that he is transferring to Baylor.

He entered the transfer portal shortly after coach Marvin Menzies was fired March 15.

Tchatchoua, a 6-foot-8-inch freshman, averaged 3.3 points and 3.4 rebounds this past season. He started 11 games and played in 30.

He tweeted, “Thanks Las Vegas.”

UNLV signed Tchatchoua out of the NBA Global Academy.

He will have to sit out next season under NCAA transfer rules.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing