Late goaltending call gives UNLV 78-76 win over Colorado State

Mbacke Diong’s tip attempt with one second left failed to go in, but Colorado State was called for goaltending, giving UNLV a 78-76 victory over the Rams on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.
It was the Mountain West opener for both teams.
Kris Clyburn and Joel Ntambwe each scored 17 points to lead the Rebels (7-6).
Nico Carvacho had 28 points and 20 rebounds for Colorado State (5-9).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.
Box Score