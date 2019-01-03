UNLV Basketball

Late goaltending call gives UNLV 78-76 win over Colorado State

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2019 - 9:49 pm
 
Updated January 2, 2019 - 10:14 pm

Mbacke Diong’s tip attempt with one second left failed to go in, but Colorado State was called for goaltending, giving UNLV a 78-76 victory over the Rams on Wednesday night at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It was the Mountain West opener for both teams.

Kris Clyburn and Joel Ntambwe each scored 17 points to lead the Rebels (7-6).

Nico Carvacho had 28 points and 20 rebounds for Colorado State (5-9).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
More in UNLV Basketball
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
UNLV Basketball Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like