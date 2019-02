Rebel Nation: Can UNLV Pull Off a Win in Reno? -- VIDEO

After dropping a one-point heartbreaker against San Diego State on Saturday, the Runnin’ Rebels will head north to take on in-state rival UNR on Wednesday night. Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson preview the rivalry game and discuss a bruised up UNR team.

