Rebel Nation: UNLV Wins Overtime Thriller vs. Boise State, Where Will the Team Place in the MW Tournament?

UNLV successfully swept Boise State this season, after beating the Broncos in overtime 85-81.

The team has just one regular-season game left (on the road at Colorado State) but will likely secure the No. 5 seed and a first-round bye in this year’s Mountain West basketball tournament.

Rebel Nation host Cassie Soto and Rebels beat writer Mark Anderson recap the win over Boise State, as well as preview the tournament bracket.

