UNLV announces basketball coaching moves

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies confirmed that assistant coach Rob Jeter will join the staff at Minnesota. Director of basketball operations Preston Laird at least temporarily will replace Jeter.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to his team in their game against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies has temporarily promoted Preston Laird from director of basketball operations to assistant coach.

Laird steps in for Rob Jeter, who is leaving to join coach Richard Pitino’s staff at Minnesota.

“I want to thank Rob for coming out West and spending two years on our coaching staff at UNLV,” Menzies said in a statement. “We appreciate all he did for us and our student-athletes. He will be a great fit for Richard at Minnesota and we wish him and his family the best as they get back to their Midwestern roots.

“In the transition, Preston Laird has moved into one of the countable coaching positions and will immediately be able to help recruit and participate in on-court instruction.”

More Rebels: Follow all of our UNLV coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJRebels on Twitter.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.