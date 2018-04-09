UNLV assistant coach Rob Jeter to join Minnesota’s staff

UNLV assistant basketball coach Rob Jeter is leaving to serve on Minnesota’s bench, sources close to the Rebels’ program said Monday. Preston Laird, the director of basketball operations, could get a close look to replace Jeter.

UNLV assistant coach Rob Jeter watches practice at the Mendenhall Center at UNLV on Monday, August 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

UNLV assistant basketball coach Rob Jeter is leaving to serve on Minnesota’s bench, sources close to the Rebels’ program said Monday.

Coach Marvin Menzies didn’t immediately respond to a message regarding the departure.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made, said Preston Laird could get a close look to replace Jeter. Laird, the director of basketball operations the past two seasons, was named a 30-for-30 honoree last year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches as one of the nation’s top young coaches.

Jeter was with UNLV for two seasons after 11 years as the head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where he went 185-170 with two appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

247Sports originally reported Jeter’s move to Minnesota, where he will coach under Richard Pitino.

