UNLV basketball to play 27 games on national or regional TV

UNLV will play 27 games this basketball season on an ESPN channel, CBS Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet or the Big Ten Network.
Two of the games will be on ESPN2 — at 8 p.m. Jan. 8 at New Mexico and against UNR at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV also could play two other games on that network in the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 23 and 25 in Honolulu.
Eight other games also will be on an ESPN outlet, either through a broadcast channel or its online stream at ESPN3. That includes the Dec. 15 game against Brigham Young at 5:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena on either ESPNEWS or ESPN3. The Feb. 6 trip to Boise State will be at 8 p.m. and the Feb. 23 home game against San Diego State will be at 7 p.m., and both could be picked up by ESPNU or ESPN3.
CBSSN will air eight games, including the Dec. 1 home game against Cincinnati at 3 p.m. That network also will broadcast the home game against New Mexico at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 and visits to San Diego State at 5 p.m. Jan. 26 and UNR at 8 p.m. Feb. 27.
AT&T SportsNet will televise six games, including the Nov. 10 season opener against Loyola Marymount at the T&M.
UNLV’s only game on the Big Ten Network is at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Illinois.
The Rebels went 20-13 last season.
UNLV 2018-19 schedule
Date, Opponent, Time, TV
Fri., Nov. 2, Montana State-Billings (exhibition), 7 p.m., MWN
Sat., Nov. 10, Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Tue., Nov. 13, UC Riverside, 7 p.m., MWN
Fri., Nov. 16, Oakland, 7 p.m., MWN
Tue., Nov. 20, Pacific, 7 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Fri., Nov. 23, Southern Utah, 7 p.m., MWN
Wed., Nov. 28, Valparaiso, 7:30 p.m, AT&T SportsNet
Sat., Dec. 1, Cincinnati, 3 p.m., CBSSN
Sat., Dec. 8, at Illinois, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network
Sat., Dec. 15, Brigham Young (T-Mobile Arena), 5:30 p.m., ESPNEWS or ESPN3
Dec. 22-Dec. 25 Diamond Head Classic at Honolulu
— Sat., Dec 22, Hawaii, 2 p.m., ESPNU
— Sun., Dec. 23, Colorado or Indiana State, 1:30 or 4:30 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
— Tue., Dec. 25, TBA, TBA, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Wed. Jan. 2, Colorado State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Sat. Jan. 5, Wyoming, 7 p.m., ESPN3
Tue. Jan. 8, at New Mexico, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Wed. Jan. 16, at Air Force, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Sat. Jan. 19, San Jose State, 4:30 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Tue. Jan. 22, New Mexico, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Sat. Jan. 26, at San Diego State, 5 p.m., CBSSN
Tue. Jan. 29, UNR, 8 p.m., ESPN2
Sat. Feb. 2, at Utah State, 1:30 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Wed. Feb. 6, at Boise State, 8 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3
Sat. Feb. 9, Fresno State, 2 p.m., ESPN3
Tue. Feb. 12, Air Force, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Sat. Feb. 16, at San Jose State, 2 p.m., AT&T SportsNet
Tue. Feb. 19, at Wyoming, 7 p.m., CBSSN
Sat., Feb. 23, San Diego State, 7 p.m., ESPNU or ESPN3
Wed., Feb. 27, at UNR, 8 p.m., CBSSN
Sat., March 2, Boise State, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
Sat. March 9, at Colorado State, 1 p.m., ESPN3
Note: All home games at the Thomas & Mack Center unless otherwise noted.