UNLV basketball to play 27 games on national or regional TV

UNLV will play 27 games this basketball season on an ESPN channel, CBS Sports Network, AT&T SportsNet or the Big Ten Network.

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies talks to his team in their game against Air Force Falcons in the second half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 7, 2018. UNLV won 97-90. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels forward Shakur Juiston (10) makes a dunk in the first half of the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, March 8, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies reacts as his team plays San Jose State during a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Two of the games will be on ESPN2 — at 8 p.m. Jan. 8 at New Mexico and against UNR at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at the Thomas & Mack Center. UNLV also could play two other games on that network in the Diamond Head Classic on Dec. 23 and 25 in Honolulu.

Eight other games also will be on an ESPN outlet, either through a broadcast channel or its online stream at ESPN3. That includes the Dec. 15 game against Brigham Young at 5:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena on either ESPNEWS or ESPN3. The Feb. 6 trip to Boise State will be at 8 p.m. and the Feb. 23 home game against San Diego State will be at 7 p.m., and both could be picked up by ESPNU or ESPN3.

CBSSN will air eight games, including the Dec. 1 home game against Cincinnati at 3 p.m. That network also will broadcast the home game against New Mexico at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 and visits to San Diego State at 5 p.m. Jan. 26 and UNR at 8 p.m. Feb. 27.

AT&T SportsNet will televise six games, including the Nov. 10 season opener against Loyola Marymount at the T&M.

UNLV’s only game on the Big Ten Network is at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at Illinois.

The Rebels went 20-13 last season.

