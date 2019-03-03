UNLV edges Boise State 85-81 in overtime —VIDEO

Rebels get the win in OT on Senior Night -- VIDEO

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) drives to the basket against Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Dickinson (0) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong, left, and Boise State Broncos guard Alex Hobbs battle for a rebound during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) goes to the basket past Boise State Broncos guard Justinian Jessup (3) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) passes the ball to forward Joel Ntambwe (24) under pressure from Boise State Broncos guard Justinian Jessup (3) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) drives to the basket against Boise State Broncos guard Alex Hobbs (34) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boise State Broncos guard Alex Hobbs, left, and UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) battle for a rebound during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (30) lines up a shot against Boise State during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) brings the ball up court during the first half of a basketball game against Boise State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) celebrates a three-point goal during the first half of a basketball game against Boise State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Bryce Hamilton (13) drives to the basket against Boise State Broncos guard Malek Harwell (5) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) moves the ball around Boise State Broncos guard Justinian Jessup (3) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) shoots against Boise State during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) shoots over Boise State Broncos guard Zach Haney (11) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Joel Ntambwe (24) shoots over Boise State Broncos forward David Wacker (33) during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels fans celebrate a three-point goal during the first half of a basketball game against Boise State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) goes to the basket against the Boise State Broncos during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) dunks against Boise State during overtime in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham celebrates his team's overtime win against Boise State with fans after a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) moves the ball around Boise State Broncos guard Derrick Alston (21) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) goes to the basket past Boise State Broncos guard Zach Haney (11) during overtime in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) goes to the basket against Boise State during overtime in a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Amauri Hardy (3) gets fouled by Boise State Broncos guard Derrick Alston (21) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Boise State Broncos guard Derrick Alston (21) and UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham battle for a loose ball during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) moves the ball around Boise State Broncos forward David Wacker (33) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels fans cheer during the second half of a basketball game against the Boise State Broncos at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels forward Nick Blair (20) dunks over Boise State Broncos forward David Wacker (33) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels guard Noah Robotham (5) goes to the basket past Boise State Broncos guard Derrick Alston (21) during the second half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

UNLV Rebels head coach Marvin Menzies looks on during the second half of a basketball game against Boise State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 2, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

One free throw bounced off the rim and then another, and UNLV looked as if it was giving away its chances to win the game.

But when it came down to actually winning Saturday night against Boise State, the Rebels finally came through at the line.

Nick Blair and Noah Robotham each made two free throws in the final 32.6 seconds to finally emerge with an 85-81 overtime victory in the final regular-season game at the Thomas &Mack Center. The Rebels had made just nine of 16 until then.

UNLV (16-13, 10-7 Mountain West) took a major step toward securing fifth place in the conference and the first-day bye of the league tournament, which begins March 13. Only Air Force (13-15, 8-8) can catch the Rebels, who finish their regular season March 9 at Colorado State.

Boise State (11-18, 6-10) continued to fall down the standings with a fifth consecutive loss.

The Broncos didn’t play like a struggling team, however, forcing UNLV to rally in the first and second halves and in overtime.

“They were a tough team, and they were playing with their backs against the wall,” Robotham said. “And so are we. We’re in line for a bye in the tournament.”

But the Rebels made the key plays down the stretch, with the two seniors who were honored before the game coming through.

“I had so many emotions that being my last regular-season game here,” Robotham said.

Kris Clyburn scored 21 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds. It was his 3-pointer with 1:47 left in overtime that gave UNLV the lead for good at 79-78.

Fellow senior Robotham scored 13 points and had nine assists, making several outstanding passes in the second half. And he had those two final free throws that gave the Rebels the crucial two-possession lead with 9.7 seconds left.

UNLV spent the night having to rally.

“I’m very, very proud of the guys and their stick-to-it-ness,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “They hung in there and did a great job. When adversity hit, they had a chance to grow up. Two or three of them really grew up throughout the course of the game, and that was good to see.”

The Broncos took a 30-16 lead in the first half before UNLV rallied with a 20-4 run. Then Boise State went ahead 61-50 with 12:09 left in regulation before the Rebels answered with a 17-5 run, going in front by a point on Clyburn’s 3-pointer with 3:55 left.

Robotham’s 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining gave the Rebels a 72-71 advantage, which Amauri Hardy stretched to two points when he made one of two three throws with 30.8 seconds left.

Boise State’s Justinian Jessup sent the game into overtime with an 18-foot basket with a second to go.

Then in overtime, Boise State quickly took two three-point leads before the Rebels rallied late.

Derrick Alston led the Broncos with 21 points, and Jessup scored 18.

