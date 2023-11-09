58°F
UNLV Basketball

UNLV suffers stunning upset loss in season opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 8:55 pm
 
Updated November 8, 2023 - 8:59 pm
UNLV forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) loses the ball as he goes up for a layup during a game against ...
UNLV forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) loses the ball as he goes up for a layup during a game against Southern at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern guard Tai'Reon Joseph (3) jumps into the air as UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) dri ...
Southern guard Tai'Reon Joseph (3) jumps into the air as UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) dribbles the ball during a game at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) falls into the Southern bench after running out of bounds wi ...
UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) falls into the Southern bench after running out of bounds with the ball during a game at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) fights to keep Southern guard Brandon Davis (10) away after los ...
UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) fights to keep Southern guard Brandon Davis (10) away after losing the ball during a game at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) fights to keep the ball in his grip during a game against Sout ...
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) fights to keep the ball in his grip during a game against Southern at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball down the court during a game against Souther ...
UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball down the court during a game against Southern at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Armed with a veteran roster and competing Wednesday as a 21-point favorite, the UNLV men’s basketball team was mandhandled by Southern — falling 85-71 in its season opener at Thomas & Mack Center.

Fourth-year sophomore forward Isaiah Cottrell paired a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds for the Rebels (0-1). Prized freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. posted 14 points, four rebounds and five assists in his collegiate debut.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.

