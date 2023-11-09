UNLV suffers stunning upset loss in season opener
The UNLV men’s basketball team fell flat in its season opener against Southern on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Armed with a veteran roster and competing Wednesday as a 21-point favorite, the UNLV men’s basketball team was mandhandled by Southern — falling 85-71 in its season opener at Thomas & Mack Center.
Fourth-year sophomore forward Isaiah Cottrell paired a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds for the Rebels (0-1). Prized freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. posted 14 points, four rebounds and five assists in his collegiate debut.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
