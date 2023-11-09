UNLV suffers stunning upset loss in season opener

The UNLV men’s basketball team fell flat in its season opener against Southern on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNLV forward Isaiah Cottrell (0) loses the ball as he goes up for a layup during a game against Southern at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern guard Tai'Reon Joseph (3) jumps into the air as UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) dribbles the ball during a game at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Jackie Johnson III (24) falls into the Southern bench after running out of bounds with the ball during a game at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV forward Rob Whaley Jr. (5) fights to keep Southern guard Brandon Davis (10) away after losing the ball during a game at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) fights to keep the ball in his grip during a game against Southern at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UNLV guard Dedan Thomas Jr. (11) dribbles the ball down the court during a game against Southern at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Armed with a veteran roster and competing Wednesday as a 21-point favorite, the UNLV men’s basketball team was mandhandled by Southern — falling 85-71 in its season opener at Thomas & Mack Center.

Fourth-year sophomore forward Isaiah Cottrell paired a team-high 18 points with seven rebounds for the Rebels (0-1). Prized freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. posted 14 points, four rebounds and five assists in his collegiate debut.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on X.