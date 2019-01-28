UNLV team plane back in service after someone reportedly broke in

The UNLV men’s basketball team plane has returned and is in good condition, coach Marvin Menzies said Monday. UNLV had to bus back from San Diego on Saturday night after someone broke into the plane the previous day and damaged it.

The UNLV men’s basketball team plane has returned and is in good condition.

That was the word from coach Marvin Menzies on Monday.

“We have it back for this weekend, so we’re in good shape,” he said. “That was a first in my career.”

UNLV had to bus back to Las Vegas after its 94-77 loss at San Diego State on Saturday. Menzies said after the game that someone running from authorities broke into the plane Friday and apparently flooded the engines.

The Rebels next road trip is Saturday at Utah State.

