UNLV’s Mbacke Diong could be sidelined with sprained ankle

UNLV sophomore forward Mbacke Diong has a sprained ankle and will be a game-day decision at Air Force on Wednesday.

UNLV Rebels forward Cheikh Mbacke Diong (34) and UNLV Rebels guard Kris Clyburn (1) go for a rebound over Wyoming Cowboys during the first half of a basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Diong was injured in last Tuesday’s 80-69 victory at New Mexico.

“It’s a bad sprain, so I’m not sure about timewise,” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said. “We’re going to have to play it by ear a little bit and keep assessing it. He’ll be back, we just don’t know when yet.”

Diong averages 6.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. He started the first 12 games before moving to the bench the past three when the Rebels went to a three-guard lineip.

UNLV (9-6, 3-0 Mountain West) visits Air Force (6-10, 1-3) at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a game that will be televised by ESPNU. The Falcons defeated San Diego State 62-48 on Saturday.

