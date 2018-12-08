UNLV’s rally falls short in 77-74 loss at Illinois

UNLV almost rallied all the way down from 14 points Saturday, but a late steal preserved Illinois’ 77-74 victory at State Farm Center. Joel Ntambwe led the Rebels with 18 points.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — UNLV fell behind by as many as 14 points in the second half Saturday, with the Rebels not showing many signs that they would make Illinois sweat out a victory.

But thanks to an unlikely offensive source in Joel Ntambwe, the Rebels almost came all the way back.

They got within two points twice in the final 29 seconds, but their hopes to pull off an upset ended when Amauri Hardy’s pass was stolen by Andres Feliz with two seconds remaining, preserving Illinois’ 77-74 victory at State Farm Center.

UNLV (4-4) has lost three games in a row. The Rebels next play Brigham Young on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.

Ntambwe, who previous high was seven points, scored 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Two of those were 3-pointers.

He couldn’t make up for UNLV’s overall shooting problems. The Rebels made 33.8 percent of their shots.

Feliz led the Illini (3-7) with 19 points.

