Barney Cotton’s heart transplant successful

Kurt Palandech and UNLV offensive coordinator Barney Cotton during a game against Wyoming at Sam Boyd Stadium on November 12, 2016. (R. Marsh Starks/UNLV Photo Services)

Former UNLV offensive coordinator Barney Cotton underwent a successful heart transplant Tuesday night, coach Tony Sanchez said Wednesday.

Rebels long-time football booster Chuck Davison said Cotton, 63, emerged from surgery early Wednesday morning.

Cotton faces a long recovery process, and doctors will be watching to see if his body properly accepts the new heart. The procedure took place in Omaha, Nebraska, where Cotton and his wife, Christine, had been staying with his sister.

Cotton was UNLV’s offensive coordinator the past four years, but he had to step away in July after discovering he needed the transplant. He hopes to return to coaching.

