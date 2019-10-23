69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
UNLV Football

Barney Cotton’s heart transplant successful

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 23, 2019 - 9:27 am
 

Former UNLV offensive coordinator Barney Cotton underwent a successful heart transplant Tuesday night, coach Tony Sanchez said Wednesday.

Rebels long-time football booster Chuck Davison said Cotton, 63, emerged from surgery early Wednesday morning.

Cotton faces a long recovery process, and doctors will be watching to see if his body properly accepts the new heart. The procedure took place in Omaha, Nebraska, where Cotton and his wife, Christine, had been staying with his sister.

Cotton was UNLV’s offensive coordinator the past four years, but he had to step away in July after discovering he needed the transplant. He hopes to return to coaching.

More Rebels: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Rebels and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UNLV doomed by 5 turnovers in 56-27 loss at Fresno State
By David White Special to the / RJ

UNLV committed five turnovers, helping turn a close game into a 56-27 Fresno State rout Friday at Bulldog Stadium. The Rebels are 2-5 overall and 0-3 in the Mountain West.