Charles Williams climbs UNLV rushing chart with explosive game

UNLV coach Marcus Arroyo knew he had an explosive playmaker in running back Charles Williams when he took over the Rebels this season. After that, there was a lot of uncertainty.

The senior didn’t have the explosive season he would have liked, but he ended it in strong fashion Saturday night in a 38-21 loss to Hawaii at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu that was the final chapter in a winless season.

Williams ran for a season-high 148 yards and two touchdowns, the latter of which covered 49 yards for his longest run of the season. A 7-yard run in the second quarter moved Williams past Dominique Dorsey into fourth place on UNLV’s all-time rushing list, and he finished his career with 2,940 yards.

“Charles has continued to be one of the leaders of this football team, and we don’t have many guys that have the experience like he’s had,” Arroyo said after going 0-6 in his first season. “He’s one of the guys that’s been a mainstay, a staple for what we’ve done in the leadership role.”

The NCAA granted all student-athletes who play fall sports an extra year of eligibility in August because of the coronavirus pandemic, so Williams must decide whether to return for next season. He said last week that he was leaning toward coming back.

His performance Saturday left him 793 yards behind Tim Cornett as UNLV’s all-time leading rusher. Williams ran for 1,257 yards last season, so the record is well within his reach.

Arroyo said “that’s offseason” when asked if he’s had any discussions about seniors coming back. But he probably would be happy to see Williams in a uniform next season.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to be around him for as long as I can,” Arroyo said Saturday.

Dubious streak snapped

Max Gilliam ended a dubious streak when he took the first snap for UNLV on Saturday.

He’s the first UNLV quarterback in 24 seasons to start every game. The last was Jon Denton in 1996.

Gilliam, a senior, threw for 786 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions and ran for 248 yards and two scores this season. His 71-yard scramble for a score against Fresno State was the Rebels’ longest play this season.

Gilliam took the majority of the snaps for UNLV, with Justin Rogers, Doug Brumfield and Kenyon Oblad also receiving playing time.

Slow out of the gates

UNLV struggled to get off to fast starts this season, getting outscored 50-13 in the first quarter and 83-40 in the second.

That trend continued Saturday when Hawaii led 7-0 after the first quarter and 21-7 at halftime. The Rebels scored one touchdown in the first quarter and had a 7-6 lead over Fresno State after the first 15 minutes. They never led at halftime or at any time in the second half.

Freshman DBs make mark

The Rebels had three freshman defensive backs who stood out Saturday.

Nohl Williams, who started every game, had four tackles and his first interception. Ricky Johnson tied for the team high with seven tackles, including a half-tackle for loss, after being out since Nov. 14.

Devone Walden, a walk-on from Centennial High, made his first start and had four tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble with a hit on a punt return.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.