UNLV Football

Florida grad transfer Rayshad Jackson picks UNLV

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2019 - 11:02 am
 

UNLV, for the second day in a row, landed a player who has the potential to make a big impact.

Rayshad Jackson, a 6-foot, 236-pound linebacker at Florida, tweeted Saturday that he is transferring to UNLV. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play this season.

Jackson started three games last season for the Gators and played in all 13. He had 36 tackles and three quarterback hurries for a defense that finished 28th nationally in allowing 343.3 yards per game.

At UNLV, Jackson will play for a familiar face in second-year defensive coordinator Tim Skipper, who was on Florida’s staff from 2015 to 2017 and coached linebackers his final season.

Jackson’s decision to transfer to UNLV capped a strong end of the week of recruiting for Rebels coach Tony Sanchez. On Friday, he secured the commitment of three-star high school wide receiver Ronald Gilliam, who chose the Rebels over Arizona State, Florida, Kansas and Oregon.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com.

