Florida grad transfer Rayshad Jackson picks UNLV

Florida linebacker Rayshad Jackson announced Saturday he is transferring to UNLV. As a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play this season.

Florida linebacker Rayshad Jackson (44) celebrates after tackling Charleston Southern running back Ronnie Harris (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) fights his way past Florida linebacker Rayshad Jackson (44) and defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga (92) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

UNLV, for the second day in a row, landed a player who has the potential to make a big impact.

Rayshad Jackson, a 6-foot, 236-pound linebacker at Florida, tweeted Saturday that he is transferring to UNLV. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play this season.

Jackson started three games last season for the Gators and played in all 13. He had 36 tackles and three quarterback hurries for a defense that finished 28th nationally in allowing 343.3 yards per game.

At UNLV, Jackson will play for a familiar face in second-year defensive coordinator Tim Skipper, who was on Florida’s staff from 2015 to 2017 and coached linebackers his final season.

Jackson’s decision to transfer to UNLV capped a strong end of the week of recruiting for Rebels coach Tony Sanchez. On Friday, he secured the commitment of three-star high school wide receiver Ronald Gilliam, who chose the Rebels over Arizona State, Florida, Kansas and Oregon.

Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.