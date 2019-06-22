Florida grad transfer Rayshad Jackson picks UNLV
Florida linebacker Rayshad Jackson announced Saturday he is transferring to UNLV. As a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play this season.
UNLV, for the second day in a row, landed a player who has the potential to make a big impact.
Rayshad Jackson, a 6-foot, 236-pound linebacker at Florida, tweeted Saturday that he is transferring to UNLV. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play this season.
#ForeverFlorida @unlvfootball @CoachTSkip @CrisGarcia99 @UNLVSanchez pic.twitter.com/FbBlSyeRzD
— Rayshad Jackson (@SpaceGhost_11) June 22, 2019
Jackson started three games last season for the Gators and played in all 13. He had 36 tackles and three quarterback hurries for a defense that finished 28th nationally in allowing 343.3 yards per game.
At UNLV, Jackson will play for a familiar face in second-year defensive coordinator Tim Skipper, who was on Florida’s staff from 2015 to 2017 and coached linebackers his final season.
Jackson’s decision to transfer to UNLV capped a strong end of the week of recruiting for Rebels coach Tony Sanchez. On Friday, he secured the commitment of three-star high school wide receiver Ronald Gilliam, who chose the Rebels over Arizona State, Florida, Kansas and Oregon.
Contact Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.