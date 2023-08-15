Former UNLV football player killed in New Jersey shooting

A former UNLV football player who appeared in 24 games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and earned Academic All-Mountain West honors was killed in a shooting Saturday in New Jersey.

UNLV defensive end Jameer Outsey (20) stretches during team practice on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former UNLV football player Jameer Outsey, 27, was killed in a shooting Saturday in New Jersey.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Outsey was found after police officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound on the corner of North Broad Street and Magnolia Avenue in Elizabeth, New Jersey, early Saturday.

He was transported to a local hospital, where Outsey was later pronounced dead, according to the press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Outsey spent two seasons at UNLV as a defensive lineman, appearing in 24 games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. After a successful prep career at Franklin Township High School in New Jersey, he began his college career at Iowa, where he redshirted for a season and played tight end before transferring to Mesa Community College.

He was the final member of Tony Sanchez’s 2017 recruiting class and earned Academic All-Mountain West honors in 2017.

During his two years at UNLV, he amassed 56 tackles, six sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery.

