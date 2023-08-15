99°F
UNLV Football

Former UNLV football player killed in New Jersey shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2023 - 11:15 am
 
Updated August 15, 2023 - 11:48 am
UNLV defensive end Jameer Outsey (20) stretches during team practice on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, ...
UNLV defensive end Jameer Outsey (20) stretches during team practice on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former UNLV football player Jameer Outsey, 27, was killed in a shooting Saturday in New Jersey.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Outsey was found after police officers responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound on the corner of North Broad Street and Magnolia Avenue in Elizabeth, New Jersey, early Saturday.

He was transported to a local hospital, where Outsey was later pronounced dead, according to the press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Outsey spent two seasons at UNLV as a defensive lineman, appearing in 24 games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. After a successful prep career at Franklin Township High School in New Jersey, he began his college career at Iowa, where he redshirted for a season and played tight end before transferring to Mesa Community College.

He was the final member of Tony Sanchez’s 2017 recruiting class and earned Academic All-Mountain West honors in 2017.

During his two years at UNLV, he amassed 56 tackles, six sacks, 10 tackles for a loss, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

