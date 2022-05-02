78°F
Former UNLV quarterback signs with Commanders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2022 - 5:43 pm
 
Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers (18) is sacked by Northwestern defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin ...
Ohio quarterback Armani Rogers (18) is sacked by Northwestern defensive lineman Sean McLaughlin during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Northwestern won 35-6. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Former UNLV quarterback Armani Rogers signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted rookie free agent Saturday to play tight end.

Rogers, a 6-foot-5-inch Los Angeles native, played in parts of three seasons with UNLV after redshirting. He was named Mountain West Freshman of the Year in 2017.

Rogers rushed for 1,549 yards and 18 touchdowns and passed for 2,465 yards and 18 TDs with the Rebels before transferring to Ohio.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.

