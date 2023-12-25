How to watch UNLV against Kansas in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Barry Odom and the UNLV football team will meet Kansas in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix. The Rebels are 13-point underdogs.

Barry Odom and the UNLV football team get one more chance to suit up together as a reward for their surprising success in his first season as coach when they meet Kansas on Tuesday in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix.

The Rebels (9-4) will seek their first bowl win outside of Nevada when they take the field against the Jayhawks (8-4).

Game information

Who: UNLV vs. Kansas

What: Guaranteed Rate Bowl

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

TV: ESPN (Beth Mowins, play-by-play; Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony, analysts)

Radio: KWWN (1100 AM, 100.9 FM) (Russ Langer, play-by-play; Caleb Herring, analyst)

Line: Kansas -13; total 67½

Series history

The storied basketball programs have met just twice on the gridiron, participating in a home-and-home series two decades ago with each team winning on its home field.

Last meeting

After falling behind 17-16 at halftime, the Jayhawks outscored the Rebels 23-0 in the third quarter to seize control in a 46-24 win in Lawrence in 2003.

Larry Croom had 15 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 270-yard, three-touchdown effort from Kansas quarterback Bill Whittemore, who added 65 yards and a score on the ground.

Bold predictions

1. There will be at least three touchdowns scored in the first quarter, as both offenses come out functioning at a high level.

2. UNLV quarterback Jayden Maiava will surpass his season high with at least 40 rushing yards.

3. Lou Groza finalist Jose Pizano will show why he should have won the award by making two 50-yard field goals on national TV.

Matchups to watch

1. Kansas run game vs. UNLV run defense. This is really the game. The Jayhawks have a top-10 rushing offense by just about every metric. The Rebels aren’t bad overall, but they were shredded on the ground in their back-to-back losses to close the season. They have to get that figured out to have any shot.

2. UNLV receiver Ricky White vs. Kansas secondary. The back end is the strength of the Jayhawks’ defense, and they have seen plenty of talented wideouts in the Big 12, but White is a Power Five talent, too. They will have their hands full, and White will have to make plays for the Rebels to win.

3. UNLV offensive coordinator Brennan Marion vs. Kansas defensive coordinator Brian Borland. While the Go-Go offense is up-tempo and fun, its true beauty is the run lanes it often opens for the offense. Borland said the Rebels challenge defenses with their formations and alignment, particularly when they line up two running backs in a variety of spots.

When UNLV has the ball

Not only did Maiava and White surprise some by deciding to play in the bowl game, but both announced they intend to come back next season. It’s a huge boost to the program and a sign of the buy-in Odom and Marion have received from their players. This is a group driven by explosive plays in the run game. The Rebels average 34.3 points per game, good for 21st in the nation.

When Kansas has the ball

There’s not much of a secret to what the Jayhawks are going to want to do. They will look to establish the run early and often and then mix in some deep shots off play-action. It might be a bit more of a challenge than they expected because standout left tackle Dominick Puni opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft process. The first-team All-Big 12 performer is a key part of the offense and will be replaced by true freshman Calvin Clements. It will be an emotional final game for senior quarterback Jason Bean, who stayed around for his final season despite being No. 2 on the depth chart entering the season.

Storyline

Odom and his program have already won by reaching this game in his first year. Expectations were low, as usual. This bowl appearance is the reward for hard work, but there is no reason to stop now. The Rebels have received great news in terms of players and coaches sticking around for next season, and they will look to build momentum for 2024.

The pick

Kansas 41, UNLV 38

