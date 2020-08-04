Legacy High School wide receiver commits to UNLV

Legacy wide receiver Aaron Holloway announced his commitment to the Rebels on Tuesday via Twitter, becoming the first local to commit to the program’s 2021 recruiting class.

In this Sept. 28, 2018, file photo, Legacy wide receiver Aaron Holloway (13) breaks into the open field past Las Vegas defenders Christian Garcia (27) and Jesse Mayorga (52) in the second quarter at Las Vegas High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Legacy senior wide receiver Aaron Holloway drove past Allegiant Stadium a couple of times while it was still under construction, knowing then that he wanted to play there.

“Whether it was with the Raiders,” he said, “or whoever was playing against the Raiders.”

Or UNLV.

Holloway announced his commitment to the Rebels on Tuesday via Twitter, becoming the first local player to commit to the program’s 2021 recruiting class — and paving a path for him to play at Allegiant Stadium.

His commitment is nonbinding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent. Players can sign beginning Dec. 16.

“This is my hometown,” Holloway said. “Now that I’ve thought about it, I don’t think I want to go anywhere else. Everyone else is going other places out of town, but I feel like I want to put UNLV back on the map.”

Holloway, listed at 5 feet 11 inches and 180 pounds, is a three-star recruit, per 247 Sports, and the No. 225 wide receiver in the senior class. He led the Las Vegas Valley in 2019 with 1,464 receiving yards to go with 14 touchdowns.

The Rebels extended Holloway an offer over the summer, and he said “he started feeling all of the love” from the coaching staff shortly thereafter. He’s the 13th player and first wide receiver to commit to UNLV’s 2021 class.

“I just felt like it was a fit for me,” Holloway said. “I want to try as a whole team collectively to get us back on the map. … Boise State has been on the top (of the Mountain West), but I don’t want it to be that. … I want it to be my hometown, UNLV.”

Holloway also had offers from Mountain West programs Air Force, Colorado State and New Mexico.

