UNLV Football

Mountain West pledges to stay intact, looks to add member schools

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2023 - 5:45 pm
 
Gloria Nevarez, commissioner of the Mountain West Conference, speaks during football media days ...
Gloria Nevarez, commissioner of the Mountain West Conference, speaks during football media days at Circa resort and casino, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

In a meeting of 12 university presidents on Monday, the Mountain West conference pledged to stay intact and seek new members as the Pac-12 implodes.

The conference’s board of directors, including UNLV president Ken Whitfield, held a meeting Monday to discuss what’s next. During that meeting the schools all pledged to adapt to take advantage offuture opportunities.

Both Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez and Whitfield were unavailable Wednesday for further comment.

“With the changes in membership composition in several conferences, the Mountain West is exploring all opportunities to strengthen the league,” the conference said Wednesday in a statement. “Including through the addition of new member schools.”

With the Pac-12 on track to lose all but four of its schools, speculation is the MWC could add multiple schools from the once powerhouse conference. Those universities include Cal, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is reportedly also interested in adding Stanford and Cal. If that were to occur, that would just leave Oregon State and Washington State left for the Mountain West to consider for membership.

Schools jumping to other conferences could also occur within the Mountain West, but schools would face a $34 million exit fee if they chose to do so after the 2023-24 sports season. UNLV Athletic Director Erick Harper told the Las Vegas Review-Journal this week that would be too steep a price to pay to abandon the MWC next year.

Nevarez and New Mexico President Garnet Stokes, the chairman of the Mountain West board of directors, will lead all discussions on the future of the conference before presenting those opportunities to the board.

“We are strong in who we are and proud of the exceptional experience we provide the student-athletes of the Mountain West Conference,” the statement read.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

