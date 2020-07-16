NCAA issues more return-to-play guidelines

The NCAA on Thursday issued another set of recommendations for a prospective return to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

UNLV Rebels wide receiver Randal Grimes (4) completes drills during practice at Rebel Park, at UNLV in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Las Vegas.(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The guidelines are “designed to inform schools in responding appropriately based on their specific circumstances and in the best interest of returning college athletes’ health and well-being,” per the NCAA.

Notable recommendations include daily health checks, the use of face coverings and distancing measures and testing protocols, including testing and results within 72 hours in “high contact risk sports” like football.

“Any recommendation on a pathway toward a safe return to sport will depend on the national trajectory of COVID-19 spread,” Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “The idea of sport resocialization is predicated on a scenario of reduced or flattened infection rates.”

The guidelines also say face coverings should be incorporated into competition whenever possible, and “universal” masking should take place on sidelines. Training also should take place outdoors whenever possible, and indoor training should be accompanied by strong ventilation.

“This document lays out the advice of health care professionals as to how to resume college sports if we can achieve an environment where COVID-19 rates are manageable,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “Today, sadly, the data point in the wrong direction. If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic.”

Conferences around the country have begun to cancel portions of their football schedules. The Pac-12, for instance, canceled all of its nonconference games in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

UNLV was supposed to play Pac-12 foes California and Arizona State this season.

