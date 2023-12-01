54°F
UNLV Football

New section, $20 tickets offered for UNLV football title game

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2023 - 6:18 pm
 
UNLV fans cheer for their team during a homecoming game against Colorado State at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Additional tickets are available for the Mountain West championship game between UNLV and Boise State on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium, UNLV announced Thursday.

Tickets in the North 200 section are available for $20, including all fees, if purchased before the game. Additionally, there are limited options remaining in the 100 level, including in the North end zone for $20 and the corner sections for $30.

Prices will rise on the day of the game.

The Regional Transportation Commission will also provide its normal gameday routes between Allegiant Stadium and UNLV’s campus at its usual rates.

The game kicks off at noon. This is the Rebels’ first appearance in the championship game in program history.

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on X.

